DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.

(the "Corporation") The following dividend/distribution has been declared: Company: Jamieson Wellness Inc. Issue: Common Shares Distribution Declaration Date: August 6, 2026 Record Date: August 31, 2026 Payable Date: September 15, 2026 Rate: $0.2500000 Per Common Share (CAD) For further information, please contact: https://www.jamiesonwellness.com/ Powered by



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