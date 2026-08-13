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DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION
JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.
The following dividend/distribution has been declared:
Company: Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Issue: Common Shares
Distribution Declaration Date: August 6, 2026
Record Date: August 31, 2026
Payable Date: September 15, 2026
Rate: $0.2500000 Per Common Share (CAD)
For further information, please contact:
https://www.jamiesonwellness.com/
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Source: TSX Trust Company
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