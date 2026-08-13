Partnership brings together Resurgens' software investing expertise and Qarma's leading quality and compliance platform to accelerate product innovation and expand its reach across North America, Europe, and Asia

Resurgens Technology Partners ("Resurgens"), a software-focused private equity firm, today announced its partnership with Qarma, a leading global provider of AI-powered quality and compliance software for brands, retailers, and manufacturers managing complex, global supply chains. Qarma has built a platform that combines best-practice quality and compliance with hands-on execution where it matters most, on the factory floor. Qarma will continue to be led by its Co-founders, CEO Jacob Nedergaard and CTO Søren Mønsted.

Founded in 2016, Qarma serves customers across industries, including furniture and home, apparel, consumer goods, and electronics. Its platform connects quality and compliance teams, sourcing professionals, suppliers, and inspectors. Over the past decade, Qarma has built one of the industry's deepest operational quality platforms, combining best-practice workflows with software designed to work natively on factory floors worldwide. This unique operational foundation has generated millions of trusted quality data points across thousands of brands that now power a new generation of AI, helping customers move from reactive quality control to predictive and preventive quality management. Additionally, Qarma leverages its supply chain expertise to provide supplier and product compliance capabilities to customers, consolidating quality management, audits, and compliance into a unified platform.

Resurgens will work alongside Qarma's management team to accelerate the company's AI-focused roadmap, as well as accelerating growth in North America, Europe and Asia.

"We're excited to partner with Resurgens as we begin this next phase of growth," said Jacob Nedergaard, Co-founder and CEO of Qarma. "We believe Resurgens has an extensive understanding of our business, the context we operate in, our people, our customers, and the problems we're solving on the factory floor. That customer-centric, partnership-oriented approach aligns closely with how we've built Qarma. Together, we'll keep investing in our product, staying close to our customers around the world and creating new opportunities for growth."

"Qarma has built a deep platform that doesn't just provide visibility to management. It works where quality is created, on production lines and inside supplier operations around the world. That operational depth, combined with a unique data set and AI capabilities, creates a strong foundation for the next generation of quality management," said Adi Filipovic, Co-founder and Managing Director at Resurgens Technology Partners. "By bringing quality inspections, supplier audits, and product compliance into a single system, Qarma helps customers manage increasingly complex supply chains while delivering clear operational value. We look forward to partnering with Jacob, Søren and the entire Qarma team to help the company reach its full potential and create lasting value for customers and stakeholders."

Rothschild served as exclusive financial advisor to Qarma. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens' growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating, and talent management experience and applies an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta with additional professionals located in Austin, Boston, and the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://resurgenstech.com.

About Qarma

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Denmark with offices across Europe, North America, and Asia, Qarma is an AI-powered quality and compliance platform that helps brands, retailers, sourcing companies, and manufacturers transform verified operational data into predictive intelligence across global supply chains. By bringing together quality inspections, supplier performance, and product compliance in a single platform, Qarma enables companies to prevent quality issues, reduce risk, and make smarter decisions. Today, Qarma powers quality and compliance operations for thousands of brands and their supplier networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.qarmainspect.com.

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