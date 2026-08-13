Former founding member of U.S. Cyber Command brings CEO-level experience to allied growth

Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, today announced the appointment of Cody Barrow as Head of EMEA. Barrow will lead Second Front's commercial strategy, customer growth, and strategic partner ecosystem across the region, building on the company's expanding footprint with allied defense and national security organizations.

Barrow brings more than two decades of cybersecurity and national security leadership across the United States and Europe. He joins 2F from EclecticIQ, the Amsterdam-based threat intelligence company, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and previously as Chief Strategy Officer. Earlier in his career he was a senior intelligence official at the U.S. Department of War and the National Security Agency, and a founding member of U.S. Cyber Command. He has also held leadership roles at Recorded Future and Fannie Mae.

"Cody has led from both sides of this inside the government, where the mission is on the line, and as an executive building the technology that supports it," said TJ Rowe, Chief Revenue Officer at Second Front. "Our EMEA customers are asking for more than a vendor. They want a trusted partner who understands what they are up against and can move at their pace. Cody is that, and he is stepping into a market where our proof points are already on the board."

Modern conflict moves at software speed. Adversaries are not waiting on approval cycles, and allied nations no longer have the option of a delivery timeline measured in years. They are also under growing pressure to maintain sovereign control over where their data resides and who operates their software. 2F's platform is assured by the UK Ministry of Defence, NATO, and the U.S. DoW, giving allied defense organizations a proven route to put trusted software in operators' hands in days rather than months without ceding sovereignty to do it.

"Allied missions are increasingly software missions, and the constraint is almost never the technology it's the time it takes to deliver it to the operator," said Barrow. "2F has already proven it can close that gap. I'm excited to scale what the team has delivered in the region: more countries, more partners, more capability in the hands of the people who need it."

Recent deployments show what that looks like in practice. In May, 2F achieved an Authority to Operate for NATO UNCLASSIFIED from NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), deploying a DIANA-developed application in 17 days. In July, 2F Frontier brought Cohere's North sovereign AI platform online aboard an Armada Galleon edge data center in the United Arab Emirates in under two hours work that has traditionally taken months of integration. And in the UK, partnerships with Valarian and StirlingX have opened secure deployment routes for sovereign software and uncrewed systems into MOD and national security environments.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260813916773/en/

Contacts:

press@secondfront.com