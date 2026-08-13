Galiark Corporation: Galiark launches next-generation deterministic AI for trusted enterprise decision making

A disruptive new AI infrastructure designed to transform the systems that run the world

RENO, Nev., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galiark Corporation today announced its official launch, introducing a next-generation deterministic AI engine designed to help organizations make complex decisions with greater consistency, transparency and 100% accountability.

From healthcare and financial services to government, defense and critical infrastructure, organizations are increasingly turning to AI to support and run consequential decisions. Yet most current AI systems are probabilistic: highly capable at generating and interpreting information, but are not designed to produce the same reasoned outcome from the same evidence and rules every time.

Galiark takes a fundamentally different approach

At the heart of its technology is Mobius, Galiark's proprietary deterministic reasoning engine. Mobius connects data, evidence, rules, events and relationships through time, enabling organizations to understand what happened, why it happened, what could change the outcome and what may happen next.

The result is a disruptive new approach to enterprise AI: an engine designed not simply to generate an answer, but to support decisions that can be repeated, traced, tested and defended - delivering a level of auditable and accountable decision intelligence that has, until now, been out of reach for conventional AI.

"Most of today's AI conversations have focused on querying. But the institutions that run healthcare, finance, government and critical infrastructure face a different challenge: they have to make consequential decisions and stand behind them," said Jason Scott, Co-Founder of Galiark. "Galiark was built for that problem. Our Mobius Engine reasons from evidence and rules, shows how the outcome was reached and keeps human accountability where it belongs. That is a fundamentally different proposition to what's currently on the market."

Beyond prediction to cause, consequence and forward reasoning

Mobius combines four connected reasoning capabilities designed for complex decision environments:

Deterministic reasoning : given the same evidence, rules and system state, Mobius follows the same reasoning path and produces a consistent, reproducible output

: given the same evidence, rules and system state, Mobius follows the same reasoning path and produces a consistent, reproducible output Causal reasoning : examines why an outcome occurred, rather than simply identifying patterns or correlations

: examines why an outcome occurred, rather than simply identifying patterns or correlations Counterfactual reasoning : tests how an outcome could change if a fact, condition or action were different

: tests how an outcome could change if a fact, condition or action were different Forward reasoning: examines how a decision may affect the wider system over time

Together, these capabilities allow Galiark to move beyond a single probabilistic output and create a connected view of the environment surrounding a decision.

"From day one, the goal was to reason from the rules rather than generate the most likely answer and hope," said Matt Tyler, Founder of Galiark. "Our Mobius engine can show an organization what happened, why it happened, what could change the outcome and what may happen next. Where the evidence or rules do not support a conclusion, it can escalate the decision to a human rather than invent one. That discipline is fundamental in environments where accountability matters."

Built for multiple industries - perfect timing for regulated and high-consequence markets

Galiark is designed for all enterprise environments, but especially where decisions depend on complex combinations of evidence, regulation, policy, history, relationships and changing conditions. Its application areas include healthcare, tax, banking, insurance, markets and risk, trade finance, government, defense and critical infrastructure.

The underlying Mobius technology has also been demonstrated in tax and other complex decision environments, with Galiark now focused on translating the core technology into repeatable enterprise applications.

"Regulated industries face demands that conventional AI was not originally designed to meet: consistency, explainability, auditability, security and accountability as operational requirements rather than optional features," said Thomas Bennett, Co-Founder of Galiark. "The opportunity is much bigger than a single application. The same underlying challenge exists across sectors that may look very different on the surface but share one fundamental requirement: complex decisions that have to be understood and justified."

Designed to work with existing enterprise environments

Its Mobius AI engine is designed to connect with existing organizational data, documents, systems, workflows and AI tools rather than requiring wholesale replacement of current infrastructure. Its architecture is intended to support the integration, governance, security and auditability required to deploy deterministic, explainable and accountable AI within all organizations, particularly regulated and sensitive environments.

Its Mobius engine can also operate alongside other AI technologies. Large language models and machine-learning systems can provide valuable capabilities for interpreting information, extracting data, identifying patterns and supporting natural-language interaction. Mobius provides a different infrastructure layer of intelligence, focused on modelling the relationships between information, applying rules consistently and reasoning through cause, time and consequence.

The technology has been developed for privacy-sensitive environments, including deployment alongside advanced encryption architectures and highly governed data frameworks.

A transformative new category: deterministic AI

Deterministic reasoning represents an important next stage in the evolution of enterprise AI. Generative AI has transformed how organizations create and interact with information. Galiark is focused on the next challenge: enabling organizations to use AI in decision making where the reasoning behind the outcome matters as much as the outcome itself.

"The next phase of enterprise AI will not be defined by generation alone," added Scott. "It will be defined by whether organizations can trust the reasoning behind consequential decisions. We believe deterministic, causal and forward-reasoning AI has the potential to transform how those decisions are made - especially within regulated industries."

While applicable across enterprise environments, Galiark is particularly suited to regulated and high-consequence sectors where decisions must withstand scrutiny. Commercialization begins with healthcare claims adjudication, before expanding into further markets with clearly defined problems and measurable value.

As AI investment accelerates, so too does demand for systems that combine capability with transparency, security and governance. Galiark believes deterministic and predictive AI will become a critical complement to large language models where consistency and accountability are paramount.

ABOUT GALIARK CORPORATION

We're a next-generation AI infrastructure company, redefining what AI can do. We've built the world's first deterministic AI to enable organizations to understand how their world works - not just generate answers - for faster, 100% accurate and fully auditable decision making.

At the heart of Galiark is Mobius, our proprietary deterministic reasoning engine. Mobius connects data, evidence, rules, events and relationships through time; creating a live, connected world model of organizations and the environments around them. This brings something that conventional AI was never designed to provide: a consistent, traceable understanding of cause, change and consequence. This. enables organizations to test alternative scenarios, reason about future outcomes and make decisions that are always accurate and auditable.

Our technology is built to transform how complex systems are understood and operated. We're applying it first across regulated and high-consequence industries, including: healthcare, financial services, government, defense and critical infrastructure, and beyond. Our first commercial application, GaliClaim, applies Mobius to U.S. healthcare claims adjudication.

Contacts:

Website: www.galiark.ai

Investor Relations: invest@galiark.ai

Press & Media Inquiries: media@galiark.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b48d19d9-31fd-4a95-9118-f2890db7ecaa