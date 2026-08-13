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WKN: 925083 | ISIN: US5319141090 | Ticker-Symbol: LWF
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 16:59
21,800 Euro
-14,17 % -3,600
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Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
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LIFEWAY FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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21,40022,00017:00
21,60022,00017:01
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Lifeway Foods, Inc.: Lifeway Foods Delivers Highest Quarterly Net Sales in Company History, Extending Record Growth in Second Quarter 2026

$66.9 million in net sales, up 24.1% year-over-year and $3.9 million above the prior quarterly record

27th consecutive quarter of year-over-year net sales growth; first-half 2026 net sales reach $129.9 million, up 29.9%

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic foods, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Lifeway delivered the highest quarterly net sales in Company history, reaching $66.9 million and exceeding our prior record by $3.9 million," said Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "Net sales increased 24% year-over-year, on top of a record second quarter in 2025, and marked our 27th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. As America's original authentic kefir brand, Lifeway has spent 40 years building the trust, expertise, nationwide distribution and retailer relationships that underpin our category leadership. This sustained, volume-led performance demonstrates the strength of our brands and the repeatability of the consumer-growth platform we have built over nearly seven years."

Ms. Smolyansky continued, "Demand remained robust even as elevated milk prices created the primary margin headwind. We view the current margin pressure as temporary and expect these pressures to subside as conditions normalize. Given the Company's pricing power and the positive conventional milk cost outlook for 2027, coupled with the operational efficiencies from our ongoing investments, we expect gross margin and profitability to fully recover in 2027, with the opportunity to exceed the improvement achieved in the first quarter of 2026 as pricing actions layer in and operational improvements take effect. We enter the second half of 2026 with record first-half net sales of $129.9 million, significant new retail and foodservice distribution, and the planned completion of our transformative Waukesha expansion in early 2027. Together, these investments position Lifeway to reinforce its category leadership, serve growing demand and build long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net Sales: $66.9 million, the highest quarterly net sales in Company history, up 24.1% year-over-year and 6.2% above the prior quarterly record of $63.0 million.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 19.5%, compared to 28.6% in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting elevated milk prices, temporary increases in resin costs for packaging and higher oil-related transportation costs.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were 18.4% of net sales, compared to 17.6% last year, reflecting continued investment in marketing and brand awareness.
  • Net Income: $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted common share, in the prior-year period.

Year-to-Date 2026 Highlights

  • Net Sales: $129.9 million, up 29.9% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 23.4%, compared to 26.4% in the prior-year period.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were 17.8% of net sales, compared to 18.8% last year, reflecting continued investment in marketing and brand awareness.
  • Net Income: $4.8 million, or $0.32 per basic and $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted common share, in the prior-year period.

Historic Growth Record

  • 27 consecutive quarters of year-over-year net sales growth - nearly seven years of uninterrupted quarterly growth.
  • Four consecutive years of record annual net sales from 2022 through 2025, increasing from $141.6 million to $212.5 million - a cumulative increase of 50.1%.
  • First-half 2026 net sales of $129.9 million increased 29.9% year-over-year and equaled approximately 61% of full-year 2025 net sales.
  • Second-quarter 2026 net sales of $66.9 million set a new quarterly record, surpassing the previous record of $63.0 million established in the first quarter of 2026.

Forty Years of Category Leadership and Cultural Relevance

The Company marked its 40th anniversary and National Kefir Day with a nationwide celebration anchored by The Lifeway Kefir Shop, an immersive SoHo pop-up featuring custom smoothies, exclusive merchandise and a VIP preview with U.S. soccer star Rose Lavelle, followed by a live performance from Cannons. Lifeway also brought the celebration into the energy surrounding this summer's global soccer tournament through in-person activations in host cities and an online extension featuring recipes designed for at-home viewing parties.

Beyond New York, Lifeway brought sampling and consumer activations to Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles, including a presence at Lollapalooza. The campaign extended digitally through Lifeway's viral frozen-fruit-and-kefir ice cream hack, which generated more than 50 million views and demonstrated Lifeway's ability to convert cultural relevance into broad consumer discovery and retail interest.

Expanding Distribution Across Retail and Foodservice

Lifeway continues to expand distribution across mass retail, natural grocery and foodservice, gaining momentum with new placements for emerging innovation and established product lines in both national and regional grocers. Recent and upcoming gains are broadening the reach of Lifeway Kefir, Muscle Mates, Kefir Butter, Farmer Cheese and Organic Farmer Cheese to thousands of retail placements nationwide, broadening access to new consumers and increasing consumption occasions.

Meanwhile, Lifeway is extending beyond the traditional grocery aisle through our growing foodservice presence, including campus dining and emerging, on-trend frozen yogurt concepts. These wins demonstrate the Company's ability to scale new products, grow legacy offerings and diversify our channels of distribution.

Industry Recognition

This summer, President and Chief Executive Officer Julie Smolyansky was inducted into the Specialty Food Association Hall of Fame alongside industry leaders and pioneers. The honor recognizes Ms. Smolyansky's leadership in transforming kefir from a niche product into a mainstream functional-food category, driving sustained growth and innovation at Lifeway, advancing consumer understanding of probiotics and gut health, and expanding access to cultured dairy for millions of consumers.

Conference Call and Webcast
A webcast with Lifeway's President and Chief Executive Officer discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc. is the brand that introduced kefir to generations of American consumers. For 40 years, Lifeway has defined authentic, real kefir in the U.S. market while building the expertise, consumer trust and scale that support its category leadership. The Company has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies and on Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category. In addition to its drinkable kefir portfolio, Lifeway produces Farmer Cheese - a 40-year legacy line now expanding to mass retail - Kefir Butter, Muscle Mates, a variety of cheeses and ProBugs® for kids. Lifeway products are sold across the United States, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Central America and the Caribbean. Learn more at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, unaudited estimated net sales. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "anticipate," "plan," "project," "estimate," "potential," "forecast," "will," "continue," "future," "increase," "believe," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond Lifeway's control. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Lifeway expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or new information), except as required by law.

Derek Miller
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: [email protected]

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(In thousands)




June 30, 2026



December 31,




(Unaudited)



2025


Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

7,087



$

5,571


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and discounts & allowances of
$2,800 and $1,730 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively



22,861




16,643


Inventories, net



13,987




11,890


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,526




2,627


Refundable income taxes



728




325


Total current assets



47,189




37,056











Property, plant and equipment, net



65,596




48,282


Operating lease right-of-use asset



521




465


Goodwill



11,704




11,704


Intangible assets, net



5,548




5,818


Other assets



1,841




2,285


Total assets


$

132,399



$

105,610











Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

17,483



$

11,008


Accrued expenses



4,745




5,413


Accrued income taxes



304




218


Total current liabilities



22,532




16,639











Line of credit



21,945




-


Operating lease liabilities



393




360


Deferred income taxes, net



2,792




2,792


Other long-term liabilities



163




-


Total liabilities



47,825




19,791











Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)



-




-











Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; none issued



-




-


Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 15,105
and 15,232 outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively



6,509




6,509


Treasury stock, at cost



(17,217)




(13,214)


Paid-in capital



1,800




3,843


Retained earnings



93,482




88,681


Total stockholders' equity



84,574




85,819











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

132,399



$

105,610


LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
 (In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025















Net sales


$

66,893



$

53,901



$

129,905



$

99,992



















Cost of goods sold



52,859




37,669




97,600




71,923


Depreciation expense



1,008




832




1,928




1,634


Total cost of goods sold



53,867




38,501




99,528




73,557



















Gross profit



13,026




15,400




30,377




26,435



















Selling expense



7,634




4,718




13,822




9,416


General and administrative expense



4,657




4,752




9,360




9,380


Amortization expense



135




135




270




270


Total operating expenses



12,426




9,605




23,452




19,066



















Income from operations



600




5,795




6,925




7,369



















Other income (expense):

















Interest expense



(215)




(21)




(283)




(35)


Fair Value Loss on investments



-




-




-




(20)


Gain on sale of investments



-




55




-




3,407


Other income (expense), net



22




82




22




156


Total other income (expense)



(193)




116




(261)




3,508



















Income before provision for income taxes



407




5,911




6,664




10,877



















Provision for income taxes



280




1,662




1,863




3,088



















Net income


$

127



$

4,249



$

4,801



$

7,789



















Net earnings per common share:

















Basic


$

0.01



$

0.28



$

0.32



$

0.51


Diluted


$

0.01



$

0.28



$

0.31



$

0.51



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



15,161




15,206




15,209




15,170


Diluted



15,289




15,390




15,334




15,359


LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)




Six months ended June 30,




2026



2025


Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income


$

4,801



$

7,789


Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:









Depreciation and amortization



2,198




1,904


Stock-based compensation



1,083




927


Non-cash interest expense



11




9


Bad debt expense



87




-


Gain on sale of equipment



(19)




(115)


Gain on sale of investments



-




(3,407)


Fair value loss on investment



-




20


(Increase) decrease in operating assets:









Accounts receivable



(6,305)




(640)


Inventories



(2,097)




(1,546)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



297




322


Refundable income taxes



(404)




631


Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:









Accounts payable



6,739




500


Accrued expenses



(2,601)




(2,632)


Accrued income taxes



86




-


Other long-term liabilities



163




-


Net cash provided by operating activities



4,039




3,762











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment



(19,505)




(4,526)


Proceeds from sale of equipment



223




115


Proceeds from sale of investments



-




5,206


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(19,282)




795











Cash flows from financing activities:









Purchase of treasury stock



(4,937)




-


Borrowings under line of credit



23,000




-


Repayments under line of credit



(1,000)




-


Payment of deferred financing costs



(21)




(65)


Equity award settled in cash



(283)




-


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



16,759




(65)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



1,516




4,492











Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



5,571




16,728











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period


$

7,087



$

21,220











Supplemental cash flow information:









Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)


$

2,180



$

2,457


Cash paid for interest


$

200



$

26











Non-cash investing activities









Accrued purchase of property and equipment


$

512



$

1,083


Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations


$

119



$

196


SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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