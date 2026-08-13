Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5144 | ISIN: KY0000BYTED0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BYTEDANCE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DoubleVerify Inc.: DoubleVerify Expands Measurement Coverage on TikTok Pangle In the United States and International Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced the global availability of independent media quality measurement on TikTok Pangle across the United States and international markets.

"Adding support for Pangle is an exciting milestone in DV's partnership with TikTok," said Steven Woolway, Executive Vice President of Business Development at DoubleVerify. "This partnership enables brands to drive quality reach across their mobile app advertising and helps them protect brand equity across a broad range of markets."

Through the expanded integration, DV provides advertisers with:

  • Brand suitability insights: Determine whether ads appeared within mobile applications that align with an advertiser's brand suitability requirements on the TikTok Pangle network.
  • Viewability measurement: Measure viewability across video ad placements on TikTok Pangle.
  • Centralized reporting: Access campaign reporting and insights through DV Pinnacle, DV's unified service and analytics reporting platform.

TikTok Pangle, the ad network of TikTok, is accessible through TikTok Ads Manager and connects advertisers with more than 400,000 apps globally, according to TikTok.

DV measurement on TikTok Pangle is available in 48 markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia, as well as additional markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The announcement builds on DV's broader measurement and protection capabilities across TikTok, helping advertisers evaluate media quality and drive stronger campaign performance across TikTok inventory by applying DV's independent measurement across Pangle campaigns to gain consistent and actionable media quality insights.

DV's brand suitability and viewability measurement products are key components of DV's Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad performance optimization and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media effectiveness and return on ad spend.

For more information, contact sales@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV) is the industry's leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com

Chris Harihar
646-535-9475
chris@crenshawcomm.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.