DoubleVerify Inc.: DoubleVerify Expands Measurement Coverage on TikTok Pangle In the United States and International Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced the global availability of independent media quality measurement on TikTok Pangle across the United States and international markets.

"Adding support for Pangle is an exciting milestone in DV's partnership with TikTok," said Steven Woolway, Executive Vice President of Business Development at DoubleVerify. "This partnership enables brands to drive quality reach across their mobile app advertising and helps them protect brand equity across a broad range of markets."

Through the expanded integration, DV provides advertisers with:

Brand suitability insights: Determine whether ads appeared within mobile applications that align with an advertiser's brand suitability requirements on the TikTok Pangle network.

Determine whether ads appeared within mobile applications that align with an advertiser's brand suitability requirements on the TikTok Pangle network. Viewability measurement: Measure viewability across video ad placements on TikTok Pangle.

Measure viewability across video ad placements on TikTok Pangle. Centralized reporting: Access campaign reporting and insights through DV Pinnacle, DV's unified service and analytics reporting platform.





TikTok Pangle, the ad network of TikTok, is accessible through TikTok Ads Manager and connects advertisers with more than 400,000 apps globally, according to TikTok.

DV measurement on TikTok Pangle is available in 48 markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia, as well as additional markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The announcement builds on DV's broader measurement and protection capabilities across TikTok, helping advertisers evaluate media quality and drive stronger campaign performance across TikTok inventory by applying DV's independent measurement across Pangle campaigns to gain consistent and actionable media quality insights.

DV's brand suitability and viewability measurement products are key components of DV's Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad performance optimization and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media effectiveness and return on ad spend.

For more information, contact sales@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV) is the industry's leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com