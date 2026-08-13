Cyabra Delivers Record Second Quarter Revenue with 39% Year-Over-Year Growth

Revenue Growth Accelerates Sequentially to 39% in Q2, Driven Mainly by New Customer Wins

Commercial Momentum Includes $500,000+ Research Institute Agreement and New Government and Intelligence Customers

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) ("Cyabra" or the "Company"), a company whose artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered platform helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today reports financial results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2026.

The second quarter marked record revenue for Cyabra, as organizations across the public and private sectors increasingly turned to the Company's AI-powered narrative intelligence platform to identify coordinated influence campaigns, bot activity, and synthetic online threats. Revenue growth accelerated to 39% year-over-year in the second quarter from 12% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting new customer wins and increased revenue from existing customers. During and following the quarter, Cyabra also expanded its international government and intelligence footprint, added new commercial relationships, broadened its routes to market, and continued to advance its AI-powered technology platform.

Dan Brahmy, Cyabra's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer stated: "Our second quarter 2026 results represent the highest quarterly revenue in Cyabra's history and reflect the growing demand for our AI-powered narrative intelligence platform as organizations increasingly recognize that understanding and mitigating online manipulation has become mission critical. Revenue grew 39% year-over-year, driven by new customer wins and expanded engagement with existing customers. We believe this acceleration, together with continued expansion within our existing relationships, demonstrates increasing commercial traction for our platform.

During and following the second quarter, we expanded our relationships with government and intelligence organizations in Europe and Asia-Pacific, secured an agreement valued at more than $500,000 with a leading international research institute, and broadened our routes to market through relationships with Carahsoft Technology Corp and Onclusive, Inc. At the same time, we continued to invest in our technology, including the launch of Coordinated Activity Detection. Importantly, we also strengthened our balance sheet through our recent financing and earned recognition from Gartner, Inc.® ("Gartner") as a Market Shaper in the Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence. Together, we believe these milestones strengthen our commercial foundation and support the next phase of our growth.

"We believe these achievements reinforce Cyabra's position at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and digital trust. We believe we are operating at the convergence of several powerful trends - the rapid adoption of AI, the proliferation of AI-generated content, increasing cybersecurity threats, and the growing need for governments and enterprises to understand what is authentic online. As organizations confront increasingly sophisticated disinformation campaigns, coordinated influence operations, and AI-generated content, demand for trusted narrative intelligence continues to grow.

"Our strategy is focused on converting this growing market need into sustainable revenue growth - winning new customers, expanding existing relationships, broadening our distribution, and continuing to innovate our technology platform. With accelerating revenue growth, an expanding customer base and strengthened balance sheet, we believe we are building the commercial foundation to scale Cyabra and create long-term value for shareholders," Mr. Brahmy concluded.

2026 Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Delivered record quarterly revenue of $1.9 million , an increase of 39% compared to $1.3 million in quarterly revenue for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued customer adoption and expansion.

, an increase of 39% compared to $1.3 million in quarterly revenue for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued customer adoption and expansion. Signed an agreement valued at more than $500,000 with a leading international research institute to provide AI-powered narrative intelligence and disinformation security solutions, adding a meaningful commercial win during the quarter.

with a leading international research institute to provide AI-powered narrative intelligence and disinformation security solutions, adding a meaningful commercial win during the quarter. Secured a new European government customer , expanding Cyabra's international public sector presence and demonstrating growing demand for AI-powered narrative intelligence among sovereign organizations.

, expanding Cyabra's international public sector presence and demonstrating growing demand for AI-powered narrative intelligence among sovereign organizations. Announced a multi-year, six-figure agreement with a prominent Asia-Pacific intelligence agency following quarter-end, further expanding Cyabra's sovereign and defense footprint, and reinforcing growing global demand for AI-powered narrative intelligence to combat digital threats and coordinated influence campaigns.

with a prominent Asia-Pacific intelligence agency following quarter-end, further expanding Cyabra's sovereign and defense footprint, and reinforcing growing global demand for AI-powered narrative intelligence to combat digital threats and coordinated influence campaigns. Completed a $6.0 million private placement with participation from new and existing institutional investors, members of management, and the Board of Directors, strengthening the Company's balance sheet to support continued commercial expansion and product innovation.

with participation from new and existing institutional investors, members of management, and the Board of Directors, strengthening the Company's balance sheet to support continued commercial expansion and product innovation. Expanded U.S. public sector reach through the Company's strategic collaboration with Carahsoft Technology Corp., providing federal, state, and local government agencies with streamlined access to Cyabra's AI-powered narrative intelligence platform.

through the Company's strategic collaboration with Carahsoft Technology Corp., providing federal, state, and local government agencies with streamlined access to Cyabra's AI-powered narrative intelligence platform. Partnered with Onclusive, Inc. to combine its global media intelligence platform with Cyabra's AI-powered authenticity analysis, creating an additional route to enterprise users through established media-intelligence workflows and helping organizations distinguish authentic online conversations from coordinated manipulation and disinformation.

to combine its global media intelligence platform with Cyabra's AI-powered authenticity analysis, creating an additional route to enterprise users through established media-intelligence workflows and helping organizations distinguish authentic online conversations from coordinated manipulation and disinformation. Launched Coordinated Activity Detection , a new AI agent that automates Cyabra's proprietary analyst investigation methodology to identify coordinated inauthentic behavior and deliver a single, evidence-backed verdict for every investigation at scale, extending the platform's ability to automate complex analysis.

, a new AI agent that automates Cyabra's proprietary analyst investigation methodology to identify coordinated inauthentic behavior and deliver a single, evidence-backed verdict for every investigation at scale, extending the platform's ability to automate complex analysis. Recognized as a Market Shaper in the inaugural June 2026 Gartner® 1 Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors, in which Gartner formally defined and assessed the narrative intelligence market for the first time. Cyabra believes this provides third-party recognition of Cyabra's position in the emerging narrative intelligence market.

in the inaugural June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors, in which Gartner formally defined and assessed the narrative intelligence market for the first time. Cyabra believes this provides third-party recognition of Cyabra's position in the emerging narrative intelligence market. Strengthened the executive leadership team with the appointment of David Low as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer, further accelerating the next phase of our commercial growth.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased by 39% to a record $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. Growth was driven primarily by new customer wins, which contributed approximately $0.7 million of revenue during the quarter, together with increased revenue from existing customers. These gains were partially offset by customers that did not renew their contracts during 2026.

Cost of revenue increased to approximately $0.3 million, compared to $0.2 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher revenue levels.

Gross profit increased by 39% to approximately $1.5 million, compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, while gross margin remained approximately 84%, demonstrating the scalability of the Company's software platform.

Research and development expenses increased by 12% to approximately $2.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting higher payroll and personnel-related costs, together with increased software and cloud infrastructure investments supporting continued platform innovation.

Sales and marketing expenses declined by 10% to approximately $1.3 million, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower share-based compensation expense, partially offset by higher personnel-related costs, reflecting continued operating discipline while supporting commercial growth.

General and administrative expenses slightly increased to approximately $1.3 million from approximately $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting higher payroll, insurance, travel, and facility-related expenses.

Operating loss improved to approximately $3.1 million, compared to approximately $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting higher gross profit and lower share-based compensation expense, partially offset by continued investment in personnel.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was approximately $3.4 million, compared to approximately $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net loss was primarily from higher personnel-related costs, as well as increase in non-cash finance expenses, partially offset by increase in gross profit, and a decrease in share-based payment expenses.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits, advantages and capabilities of its platform and technology, continued demand for its AI-powered narrative intelligence platform, its ability to capitalize on the growing need for digital trust solutions, the expected benefits of its strategic initiatives and collaborations, the expansion of its commercial and public sector business, the continued adoption of its platform by customers, that is revenue growth, together with continued expansion within its existing relationships, demonstrates increasing commercial traction for its platform, that its recent milestones strengthen its commercial foundation and support the next phase of its growth, its belief that it believes it is operating at the convergence of several powerful trends - the rapid adoption of AI, the proliferation of AI-generated content, increasing cybersecurity threats, and the growing need for governments and enterprises to understand what is authentic online, and its belief that it is building the commercial foundation to scale Cyabra and create long-term value for shareholders. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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