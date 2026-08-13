AlivaMab Biologics, LLC: AlivaMab Biologics and Ablexis Congratulate Boulevard Bio on its Launch and the Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Bispecific Antibody BLVD101

Fully human dual-antagonist bispecific antibody discovered and engineered at AlivaMab Biologics

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / AlivaMab Biologics, LLC ("AMB"), a leader in the discovery and engineering of superior biologic drugs, and Ablexis, LLC ("Ablexis"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing human antibody drug discovery through the provision of its AlivaMab Mouse technology, congratulate Boulevard Bio on its launch and the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for BLVD101, a dual neutralizing bispecific antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

"Working in close partnership with Deerfield Discovery and Development ("3DC"), Deerfield's drug discovery and development engine, AMB rapidly progressed from concept to delivery of dual-antagonist bispecific antibody leads that met the program's predefined goals for affinity, potency, specificity, and developability," said Larry Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of AlivaMab Biologics. "Leveraging Ablexis' AlivaMab Mouse platform and AMB's function-first screening methodology, AMB identified highly potent, clonotype-diverse antagonist antibodies against both targets in only 12 weeks from start of immunizations, then seamlessly advanced selected hits to AMB's single-step multi-specific antibody engineering and developability assessment. This project demonstrates the value of AMB's platforms and tailored workflows, eliminating the need for affinity maturation and developability fixes, and allowing partners such as Boulevard Bio to move from concept to leads with exceptional speed and confidence," Dr. Green added.

About AlivaMab Biologics

AlivaMab Biologics (AMB) is a specialist partner offering both fully integrated and modular antibody drug discovery and engineering. AMB's platforms support complete outsourcing or à-la-carte engagement models, spanning reagent generation, advanced functional assays, immune repertoire interrogation, kinetic and epitope characterization, antibody engineering, developability assessment, and medium-scale production. With flexible financial terms, including milestone- and royalty-free access to the AlivaMab Mouse technology, and a strong record of success, AMB helps partners accelerate and de-risk biologics programs from discovery through development.

For more information, please visit www.alivamab.com or email info@alivamab.com.

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BD Contact:

Vidhyashankar Ramamurthy

vramamurthy@alivamab.com

SOURCE: AlivaMab Biologics, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alivamab-biologics-and-ablexis-congratulate-boulevard-bio-on-its-launch-and-the-ongoi-1206635