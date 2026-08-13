Southwire 2025 Sustainability Report: A Message From Our CEO

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Looking back on the past 75 years of Southwire, I am struck by how, time and again, we have harnessed today's potential to power tomorrow. We began with 12 employees and second-hand machinery and have grown to become North America's leading manufacturer of wire and cable, creating industry-changing innovations and delivering electricity across the globe. As I step into my new role as President & CEO of Southwire, it is a privilege to build upon our legacy of innovation, transformation and sustainability - three areas that have also been a personal focus throughout my career.

Southwire's legacy defines the role we play in the next era of electrification, a time of tremendous opportunity for our industry. This moment demands more than innovation and growth. It requires resilient systems and responsible scaling. Our commitment to sustainable transformation enables us to seize new opportunities while protecting what matters most to Southwire's business: our customers, team members, communities and planet.

What sets us apart is our holistic approach to value creation. We are committed to Building Worth for all our stakeholders, not by treating them as separate entities, but by harnessing the value each creates for the other. The capital invested by our shareholders translates directly into how we cultivate an inclusive workplace for our team members, prioritize energy efficient operations for our planet and deliver resilient, innovative solutions to customers. These efforts drive tangible value for our company, generating return for shareholders and beginning the cycle again. This is how we achieve continued success, scale our reach and define the future of power.

This year, we strengthened operational excellence and drove impact across five core tenets that define our approach to generational sustainability. We advanced our commitment to Building Worth by doubling our research and development footprint with the launch of the W.M. Berry Innovation Center, investing in safe, high-quality products, and fostering a culture of inclusion. Our unwavering dedication to Doing Right was reflected in our recognition by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the third consecutive year, along with our continued support for the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles. We prioritized Giving Back to our communities by doubling our support of charitable causes since 2017, and through the dedication of our team members, whose wide-ranging volunteer efforts included the construction of a new home for a local veteran family in need. We helped our team members embrace Living Well with resources that support their health, safety and career growth - efforts we see reflected in our strongest-ever employee net promoter score, which placed Southwire in the top 5% of companies surveyed by our vendor. Finally, we reaffirmed our commitment to Growing Green by setting new science-based emissions targets and demonstrated progress through the achievement of our 2025 Carbon Zero goal.

As we power continuous transformation, we remain grounded in our legacy, our model of holistic value creation and the passion and dedication of our team.

Looking to the future, we are focused on further embedding sustainability into our business. By advancing our responsible power solutions, transparent products, commitment to compliance and ambitious climate commitments, we are better able to create meaningful value for today's customers. Through these efforts, we deliver both innovation and efficiency, all while building trust and cultivating relationships that last.

As we power continuous transformation, we remain grounded in our legacy, our model of holistic value creation and the passion and dedication of our team. We will build the future of power together - responsibly, inclusively and at scale. I am honored to be part of this incredible team and look forward to what we will create in the years to come.

To view Southwire's full 2025 Sustainability Report, visit https://southwire.com/sustainability.

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SOURCE: Southwire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwire-2025-sustainability-report-a-message-from-our-ceo-1206941