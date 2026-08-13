Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Spiking Press, the publishing imprint of Aly Pte. Ltd., today announced the worldwide release of The Wall Came Down: Options Trading for the Generation That Was Locked Out, a new book by Dr. Clemen Chiang on what the repeal of the pattern day trader rule means for retail options traders. All editions are available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/4g1TIvL, with a foreword by Marty Kearney, former Senior Instructor at The Options Institute at Cboe.

The Wall Came Down: Options Trading for the Generation That Was Locked Out, published by Spiking Press.

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On June 4, 2026, amendments to FINRA Rule 4210 took effect that removed the "pattern day trader" designation and the US$25,000 minimum equity requirement attached to it. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the amendments on April 14, 2026, and FINRA confirmed the effective date in Regulatory Notice 26-10. The provisions had stood substantially unchanged since 2001.

The change is not yet uniform across the market. FINRA has allowed member firms to phase in the replacement intraday margin standards over a period ending October 20, 2027, so a trader's own account may still behave as it did before, depending on the broker.

A Book Written for the Accounts That Were Excluded

For a quarter of a century, the equity threshold functioned as a hard floor: below it, an entire category of strategy was closed to a retail account regardless of the trader's skill or preparation. The Wall Came Down documents how that floor came to exist, the workarounds it produced, and the discipline now required of traders who find it gone.

The book's position is that removing a constraint is not the same as removing risk. Its argument is that opportunity without method is a faster route to loss, and it devotes the bulk of its length to method.

Author Comment

"That rule was a wall, and for twenty-five years it decided who was allowed to participate. It is gone now. What has not gone is the requirement to know what you are doing. This book exists because a generation has just been handed access it never had, and access without education is the most expensive gift you can receive."

- Dr. Clemen Chiang, Author and Founder of Spiking

What the Book Covers

The Wall Came Down runs to more than 400 pages across 32 chapters in five parts, followed by a reference section documenting 56 options structures, each with its own payoff diagram, and closing with three appendices, a glossary and a full index.

Chapter openers from The Wall Came Down. The book presents 56 options structures computed from a single disclosed option chain.

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Foreword by Marty Kearney

The foreword is contributed by Marty Kearney, former Senior Instructor at The Options Institute at Cboe. Kearney and the author have corresponded on options education since 2000, a correspondence that led to the Options Trading Championship held in Singapore in 2006.

Editions and Availability

Available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/4g1TIvL:

Hardcover - ISBN 978-981-94-7239-0 - US$49.99

- ISBN 978-981-94-7239-0 - US$49.99 Paperback - ISBN 978-981-94-7240-6 - US$29.99

- ISBN 978-981-94-7240-6 - US$29.99 Kindle - ISBN 978-981-94-7241-3 - US$12.99

The book is published by Spiking Press, an imprint of Aly Pte. Ltd. (UEN 201213696E), Singapore, and distributed worldwide through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing. Further information is available at https://spiking.com/wall.

About the Author

Dr. Clemen Chiang is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aly Pte. Ltd., the Singapore company behind the market intelligence platform Spiking. He has taught options trading since 2003 to more than 50,000 students and holds a PhD in Management and an MBA in Entrepreneurship. He is also the author of "Spiking To The Moon."

Dr. Clemen Chiang, author of The Wall Came Down and founder of Spiking.

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About Spiking Press

Spiking Press is the publishing imprint of Aly Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company that develops data analytics platforms for financial and market intelligence. Its flagship platform, Spiking, tracks institutional activity across equities, options and cryptocurrency markets. Aly Pte. Ltd. is a Google Cloud Partner.

Important Notice

The Wall Came Down is an educational publication. It does not constitute investment advice, and nothing in it is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options trading involves risk, including the risk of loss exceeding the amount originally invested, and is not suitable for every investor. Readers should consider their own circumstances and consult a licensed professional before trading.

Note to Editors

Review copies are available to accredited media on request. Dr. Chiang is available for interview on the repeal of the pattern day trader rule, the intraday margin standards replacing it, and retail options participation in the United States and Asia. Contact info@spiking.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309472

Source: Spiking