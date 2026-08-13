InfoVision Positioned Across All Three Quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services

ISG recognizes InfoVision's AI-augmented engineering capabilities, intelligent operations expertise, and platform modernization strengths

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / InfoVision, a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced its positioning across three quadrants of the ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services (Midsize) 2026 study for the U.S. market.

InfoVision is positioned as:

Contender in Augmented Design & R&D Services

Product Challenger in Intelligent Operations & Connected Experiences

Contender in Integrated Platform & Application Services

The recognition reflects InfoVision's ability to combine AI and engineering to help enterprises accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and modernize digital platforms.

"Infovision's strength lies in embedding AI within enterprise platforms to drive scalable digital engineering and intelligent operations. Its accelerator-led approach, combined with strong domain presence in Telecom, BFSI, Retail and Healthcare, enables measurable outcomes across Cost, Customer Experience, and Revenue - positioning it as a strategic partner for enterprises scaling AI for enabling business results." said Shirish Kulkarni, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG

ISG's assessment highlighted InfoVision's AI-augmented engineering approach, extensive accelerator ecosystem, intelligent operations capabilities, and ability to deliver measurable outcomes through platform modernization and intelligent automation.

"Enterprises are increasingly looking for practical ways to translate AI investments into measurable business outcomes. At InfoVision, our focus is on helping clients embed AI into engineering, operations, and customer experiences to accelerate innovation and create lasting value. We are honored to be recognized by ISG for these efforts," said Raman Kovelamudi, Co-Founder, InfoVision.

"As enterprises move from AI exploration to enterprise-scale adoption, success will depend on the ability to integrate AI into core engineering and operational workflows. At InfoVision, we are helping clients do exactly that. The recognition by ISG reinforces the value of that approach," said Abhilash Vantaram, Senior Vice President & Head of AI and Digital Transformation, InfoVision. "Our focus remains on helping clients apply AI in practical, scalable ways that drive measurable outcomes while accelerating transformation."

About InfoVision

InfoVision is a global digital services and solutions provider that helps enterprises accelerate transformation through AI, digital engineering, cloud, data, and customer experience solutions. With more than 3,000 professionals worldwide, InfoVision partners with organizations across telecommunications, financial services, retail, healthcare, and other industries to modernize technology landscapes, optimize operations, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.infovision.com

Press Contact:

Shashank Sethi - +91-9958196997, Email - shashank.sethi@ihorizoncommunications.com

SOURCE: InfoVision

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infovision-positioned-across-all-three-quadrants-in-the-isg-prov-1206892