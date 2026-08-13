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PR Newswire
13.08.2026 15:54 Uhr
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BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the persondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Na me

Carole Ferguson

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-Executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

b)

L E I

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)each date;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each (shares)



GB00B0N8MXXX

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

184.89044p

2,720

184.89527p

5,500

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- Price



8,220

184.78419p

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2026-08-13

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2026 PR Newswire
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