Clinilabs, a leading specialty contract research organization (CRO) focused on central nervous system (CNS) drug and device development, today announced leadership expansion. Laura Shannon joins the organization as Chief Executive Officer as Gary Zammit, Ph.D., the Company's founder, assumes the role of Executive Chairperson. This expansion of the senior leadership team is a recognition of a growing organization with global capabilities and continuing commitment to advancing treatments for patients with psychiatric and neurological disorders.

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Laura Shannon joins Clinilabs as Chief Executive Officer as Gary Zammit, Ph.D., the Company's founder, assumes the role of Executive Chairperson

Ms. Shannon is a dynamic leader with more than 30 years of biopharma industry experience, known for her ability to build high-performing teams, forge strategic alliances, and drive growth across complex organizations. Most recently serving as EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of the US and Canada regional business units at IQVIA, where she led a nationwide multibillion-dollar sales and account management team across R&D, Real World Solutions, and Commercial Solutions. Throughout her career, Laura has held broad global leadership roles across large and midsize pharma, emerging biopharma, and medtech companies.

"I am deeply honored to join Clinilabs as Chief Executive Officer," said Laura Shannon. "Gary and his team have built a truly differentiated, science-driven CRO with deep expertise in CNS drug and device development with a genuine commitment to developing therapies for patients. I am energized to lead this talented team with Gary and the rest of management to advance Clinilabs in its mission to bring better, safer, and more effective treatments to patients who need them most."

"We are filled with immense pride and gratitude as we welcome Laura as our Chief Executive Officer and I transition to Executive Chairperson," said Gary Zammit, Ph.D. "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead this remarkable organization and to work alongside a team so deeply committed to improving the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Laura's many years of biopharma leadership, track record of building high-performing teams, and deep expertise in commercial strategy and alliance management make her exceptionally well-suited to lead Clinilabs into its next chapter of growth."

"On behalf of InTandem, I would like to thank Gary for his commitment to Clinilabs. He is a true partner and leader who deeply cares about his colleagues. When Gary founded Clinilabs, he was driven by a singular mission: to improve CNS drug and device development through research and he has pursued that mission ever since," said Mehran Ahmed, Partner of InTandem Capital. "We very much look forward to working with him as Executive Chairperson. My colleagues and I are thrilled to welcome Laura Shannon to her new role as Chief Executive Officer. Laura's deep global experience in operations, sales, and scaling CROs aligns with our vision for Clinilabs' future. Her background complements Clinilabs' expansion into Europe and the Company's focus on studies needing patient populations across the US, Europe, and other geographies."

About Clinilabs

Clinilabs is a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) focused exclusively on central nervous system (CNS) drug, device, and technology development. Drawing on deep, indication-level expertise, established processes, the latest technology, and global reach spanning North America, Europe, and beyond, Clinilabs manages Phase 1-4 trials to accelerate treatments for a range of psychiatric, neurological, and substance use disorders, as well as rare and ultra-rare CNS disorders. For further information, please visit clinilabs.com

About InTandem Capital Partners

InTandem Capital Partners L.P. is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is solely focused on investing in businesses that align closely with the Healthcare Quintuple Aim the simultaneous pursuit of enhanced patient experience, elevated provider experience, improved clinical outcomes, greater healthcare equity, and lower cost of care delivery. The firm is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is positioned to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies grow and increase their contribution to an improved healthcare system. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For further information, please visit intandemcapital.com

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Contacts:

Jeanine M. Falinski, MBA

Chief Commercial Officer, Clinilabs

jfalinski@clinilabs.com

+1 (646) 215-6454

Janice Foley

Senior Director, PR Media, SCORR Marketing

janice@scorrmarketing.com

+1 (617) 823-5555