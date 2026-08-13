D2L Corporation: D2L and Eduframe Partner to Help Institutions Scale Continuing Education

This strategic partnership combines D2L Brightspace with Eduframe's SIS and Learner Registration Platform

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, today shares an expanded partnership with Drieam, the creator of Eduframe, that helps institutions manage and scale their continuing education offerings.

As demand for lifelong learning, workforce development and professional education continues to grow, institutions increasingly require solutions that can go beyond online course delivery alone. Together, D2L Brightspace and Eduframe can provide an integrated ecosystem that supports the continuing education lifecycle, from course discovery and registration through learner management, business operations, automation and reporting.

The partnership is designed to help institutions combine D2L Brightspace's award-winning, AI-enhanced learning platform with Eduframe's purpose-built continuing education management capabilities. This expanded partnership can help simplify operations and seamlessly integrate AI into the learning experience through D2L Lumi for both learners and administrators.

"Continuing education is becoming an increasingly strategic priority for institutions around the world," said Kenneth Chapman, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channel Sales at D2L. "Through our partnership with Eduframe, we're expanding the options available to our customers, allowing them to choose the solution that best matches where they are today while supporting their future growth. From registration and learner management through course delivery and certification, we're helping institutions deliver a more seamless experience for learners and scale programs with less administrative complexity."

Eduframe is designed specifically for continuing education, professional learning and workforce development teams. The platform supports a wide variety of educational offerings, including short courses, certificates, stackable programs, hybrid learning and corporate training.

Together, D2L Brightspace and Eduframe can help institutions:

Deliver a smoother learner experience from registration through course completion and certification

Support online, hybrid and in-person continuing education

Manage both individual and corporate learners

Personalize learning and increase administrator efficiency when coupled with D2L Lumi

Reduce manual administration through workflow automation

Integrate with existing institutional systems through an API-first architecture

Scale continuing education operations without increasing administrative complexity

"Our vision has always been to help institutions make lifelong learning more accessible while reducing operational complexity," said Gaston Vaessen, CEO of Drieam. "Partnering with D2L allows us to combine two complementary platforms that each do what they do best. Together, we enable institutions to focus less on administration and more on creating opportunities for learners."

The partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to helping institutions respond to changing learner expectations, employer needs and the growing importance of continuing education as a strategic part of the lifelong learning journey.

The integrated solution is set to be available to D2L customers globally. To explore D2L's partner program, visit D2L.com/Partners.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

About Eduframe by Drieam

Drieam helps educational institutions create connected digital learning ecosystems through innovative solutions for continuing education, learner mobility, and learner success. Eduframe is Drieam's enterprise Continuing Education SIS and Registration Platform, helping institutions automate operations, simplify administration and expand lifelong learning opportunities.

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