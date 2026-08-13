Automotive Software Market worth $83.26 Billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global automotive software market size is projected to grow from USD 43.22 Billion in 2026 to USD 83.26 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 200 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Automotive Software Market'

Automotive Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 43.22 Billion

USD 43.22 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 83.26 Billion

USD 83.26 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 9.8%

Automotive Software Market Trends & Insights:

The vehicle telematics segment is expected to have a significant share in the global automotive software market.

The passenger car segment is expected to be the largest vehicle type in the automotive software market.

Germany is projected to be a leading automotive software market in Europe.

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The automotive software market is shifting toward flexible software platforms that can be used by OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers across multiple vehicle models. OEMs such as Volkswagen Group, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are adopting common software architectures to reduce repeated development, while Tier 1 suppliers such as Bosch and Aptiv are expanding reusable middleware, operating systems, ADAS, and vehicle application software. Cloud-based development tools are helping manufacturers reduce engineering effort and deploy new features faster. OEMs are also generating new revenue through software updates, digital services, and subscriptions, such as BMW ConnectedDrive upgrades and Mercedes-Benz software-enabled features. This is increasing demand for scalable software platforms, continuous validation, and OTA management throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

The vehicle telematics segment is expected to have a significant share in the global automotive software market.

The vehicle telematics EV application is expected to witness significant growth in the automotive software market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of software-enabled telematics control units (TCUs) for vehicle connectivity, remote monitoring, diagnostics, and digital services. Telematics software processes vehicle, battery, location, and driving data to enable real-time vehicle health monitoring, predictive diagnostics, remote control functions, and personalized connected services. OEMs are increasingly integrating software-based telematics capabilities into electric vehicles to improve battery monitoring, identify potential vehicle issues before failure, support over-the-air software updates, and enable remote vehicle functions. For instance, Toyota uses connected vehicle software in models such as the RAV4, Prius, and Yaris Cross to support remote vehicle monitoring and connected services. BYD integrates connected software capabilities into electric models such as the Tang DM i to support vehicle monitoring and digital services. Tesla uses an integrated software platform to support remote diagnostics, over-the-air updates, navigation, vehicle monitoring, and remote vehicle functions. The increasing use of telematics software to process vehicle data and automate monitoring, diagnostics, and remote services is expected to support the growth of software-based connected vehicle applications in EVs.

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The passenger car segment is expected to be the largest vehicle type in the automotive software market.

Passenger cars represent the largest segment of the automotive software market due to their high production volumes and increasing software integration across vehicle systems. Rising passenger vehicle production is accelerating the deployment of software across infotainment, digital cockpit, connectivity, vehicle control, and software management applications. High software content in passenger vehicles is also enabling OEMs to use common software platforms across multiple models, reduce development effort, and introduce new features through OTA updates and digital services. Software innovation is expanding the in-vehicle experience through connected entertainment, personalized digital services, and interactive cockpit functions. For instance, in July 2026, KPIT partnered with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to integrate the AirConsole in-car gaming platform into the Sierra. ev. The software is embedded within the vehicle infotainment system, allowing passengers to play multiplayer games using the vehicle display and their smartphones. This strengthens software-defined cockpit capabilities and enhances the digital user experience. As software content per vehicle continues to increase, passenger cars are expected to contribute to the automotive software market throughout the forecast period.

Germany is projected to be a leading automotive software market in Europe

Germany is expected to be one of the leading countries in the automotive software market in Europe, supported by its strong premium vehicle industry and continued investment in electric vehicle technologies. Premium OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Porsche are increasing software use across ADAS and safety systems, battery management systems, body control systems, infotainment, engine management and power, and vehicle management and telematics. These applications are helping OEMs improve vehicle performance, develop connected features, and deliver software-based functions through OTA updates. Germany is also seeing more partnerships between automotive companies and technology providers to develop software for advanced electric vehicles. For instance, in May 2026, Eaton partnered with Munich Electrification to develop software-enabled battery management and power protection solutions for electric vehicles. The partnership combines Eaton's power management technologies with Munich Electrification's battery management systems and embedded software to improve battery safety, efficiency, diagnostics, and lifecycle management. The growing integration of embedded software with battery management systems is expected to support automotive software demand in Germany.

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Top Companies in Automotive Software Market:

The Top Companies in Automotive Software Market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Mobileye (Israel), and AUMOVIO (Germany).

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