FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth appoints Petri Virrankoski as new President, Service Business Line to support its accelerated growth journey

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

13 August 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces a new appointment to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT), with Petri Virrankoski appointed as President, Service Business Line. Petri is expected to join FLSmidth during 2027. Until then, Alanas Kraujalis will remain interim President, Service Business Line.

As the company prepares for its next growth journey, this appointment comes at a pivotal moment. Over the coming period, FLSmidth intends to pursue both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, with a particular focus on strengthening the Service Business Line. In his new role, Petri will lead this effort, drive continued growth and market share gains, while maintaining solid profitability across the business.

Toni Laaksonen, CEO at FLSmidth, comments: "As we enter this next phase of our growth journey, strengthening our Service Business Line is a key priority, and Petri's deep mining industry expertise and proven track record of driving growth and commercial performance makes him an ideal fit to lead this work. I look forward to working with him as we take FLSmidth into its next phase.-



Following this appointment, the Executive Leadership Team will consist of the following members:



Toni Laaksonen, Chief Executive Officer

Roland M. Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

Qasim Abrahams, President, Products Business Line

Petri Virrankoski, President, Service Business Line (joining during 2027)

Pat Turner, President, Pumps, Cyclones & Valves Business Line

Line Berg Madsen, Group General Counsel (transitioning to a permanent position during Q3'26)

Kristoffer Hessedahl, Chief Strategy & M&A Officer (joining no later than early 2027)

Prathima Adluri, Interim Chief People Officer

About Petri Virrankoski, incoming President, Service Business Line

Petri joins FLSmidth from Sandvik's Surface Drilling Division, where he has served as President and a member of Sandvik Mining's management team since 2019. Under his leadership, the division has undergone a major turnaround, resulting in significant market share gains, sales growth and improved profitability. Prior to his current role, Petri held several leadership roles in business development, sales and service at Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology, Sandvik Mining & Construction division and Hydroll Oy, where he drove strong sales growth and improvements in profitability, operations and commercial excellence. Petri holds a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Tampere University of Technology, and a Mining Engineering degree from the University of Leoben.

Contacts:



Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com