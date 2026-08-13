Bybit TradFi Trading Tools Arena: New 100,000 USDT Prize Pool Amidst Earnings Season

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to unveil the TradFi Trading Tools Arena, a limited-time event to help traders navigate the heated earnings season of U.S. stocks using Bybit's TradFi trading tools. From now until September 12, 2026, the TradFi-themed event features a combined prize pool of 100,000 USDT across three tracks for Bybit traders.

As earnings season brings heightened volatility and a whirlwind of market-moving news, trading tools and automation have become central to how advanced traders manage risk and act on event-driven opportunities. Among the hundreds of CFD trading pairs on Bybit TradFi, leading companies such as NVIDIA, Salesforce, CrowdStrike, Snowflake, Applied Materials, Synopsys, Inc., Broadcom, and more, are expected to release their latest earnings reports in coming weeks.

Bybit TradFi pioneered access to global TradFi assets on crypto-native infrastructure, with over 500 assets supporting CFD trading for leading technology stocks (NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Google, among others), commodities (gold, oil), forex pairs, and global indices, all from a single USDT-denominated account.

Bybit's comprehensive bots and copy trading tools allow positions to be executed around the clock and according to preset strategies, reducing reliance on manual monitoring and helping traders respond to fast-moving conditions with greater consistency.

Two Bybit's TradFi trading products are in the spotlight: TradFi Combo, an automated bot-trading tool, and Copy TradFi, which allows traders to trade as Master Traders or Followers. Registered participants can put either tool to work during this summer's earnings season while competing for rewards through a Lucky Draw, an Individual Trading Volume Leaderboard, and a Team Trading Volume Leaderboard.

A 10,000 USDT prize pool awaits Lucky Draw participants. Eligible users can unlock entries as they reach trading volume milestones over the course of the campaign. All Lucky Draw prizes are distributed once the campaign concludes.

awaits participants. Eligible users can unlock entries as they reach trading volume milestones over the course of the campaign. All Lucky Draw prizes are distributed once the campaign concludes. The Individual Trading Volume Leaderboard offers a 30,000 USDT prize pool and is open to all registered participants who meet a minimum total trading volume of 300,000 USDx, combining volume from a Main Account and all linked Subaccounts across Copy TradFi and TradFi Combo. The top 100 certified best performing participants will receive rewards.

offers a and is open to all registered participants who meet a minimum total trading volume of 300,000 USDx, combining volume from a Main Account and all linked Subaccounts across Copy TradFi and TradFi Combo. The top 100 certified best performing participants will receive rewards. The Team Trading Volume Leaderboard, reserved for Copy TradFi Master Traders, carries the largest prize pool at 60,000 USDT. Qualifying teams must reach a combined minimum trading volume of 3,000,000 USDx and maintain at least 20 unique followers. Rewards are split between Master Traders and their followers, with the top 50 teams eligible to receive a share of the pool.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on availability and eligibility, users may visit: Bybit TradFi Trading Tools Arena - Master the markets with TradFi trading tools

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi. Trading comes with risk.

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