Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
13 August 2026
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026
The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026 will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.
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-ENDS-
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3170 8732
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