Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

13 August 2026

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026 will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/ .

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-ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732