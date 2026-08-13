Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners: CIP and Thylander start construction of energy-integrated data centre in Denmark backed by PensionDanmark

One of the first major data centres to be wholly owned and operated by Danish companies is now being established in Esbjerg, in southern Denmark. The project is backed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Thylander, Plexar, and PensionDanmark.

ESBJERG, Denmark, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new, Danish-owned data centre, Dansk Data Center 1 (DDC1), aims to set a new standard for energy integration. The new project aims to showcase how data centres can be developed in close collaboration with the local energy system, working not just as a consumer of electricity, but as an integral part of the broader energy infrastructure. This approach can deliver benefits for the community, the climate, and the local energy supply.

DDC1 will be one of the largest data centres in Denmark and is owned by PensionDanmark, the Thylander Group, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its CI Microgrid Electrification Fund. The groundbreaking ceremony takes place today, attended by Esbjerg Mayor Jesper Frost Rasmussen and key project stakeholders.

"Our ambition is not just to build a single data centre, but to set a new standard for how data centres can be developed as an integral part of society," says Anders Frich Mathiesen, CEO of Thylander Data Centers.

DDC1 addresses a growing need for local data capacity. With the rapid development of AI and digital services, access to data capacity has become a strategic competitive factor and a prerequisite for digital sovereignty.

"Access to data centres is a key competitive factor and a prerequisite for realising AI growth. It is therefore natural for us to invest in Danish data centre capacity for Danish businesses. PensionDanmark invests in digital infrastructure globally, so it makes sense for us to develop data capacity for Danish companies while we also get the opportunity to generate attractive returns on our members' retirement savings," says Rune Gade Holm, Head of Private Markets at PensionDanmark.

DDC1 is a pilot project designed to serve as a framework for the Danish data centres of the future, where digital infrastructure is developed in closer collaboration with the energy system and with a focus on local value creation and resource utilisation. Its location at the NATO port in Esbjerg supports both security of supply and a robust digital infrastructure.

"From an infrastructure perspective, Esbjerg is one of the most important industrial hubs and a very business-friendly municipality. This makes the port an ideal location for a project like DDC1, which is built on strong local collaboration," says Karsten Uhd Plauborg, Partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and CEO of Plexar.

From energy consumer to a smart and flexible part of the power system

DDC1 is designed with a focus on resource optimisation and local integration. The data centre is connected to the local power grid via the grid operator, N1, with a capacity of 11.5 MW, emphasising high reliability of supply. It is equipped with advanced energy management from Plexar, which can continuously optimise electricity consumption and reduce the load on the power grid. Electricity consumption can be adjusted to match the current capacity of the power grid, while smart storage will support stable operation and help the data centre play a more active role in a balanced energy system.

"In Denmark, a large proportion of electricity generation comes from renewable energy, and with intelligent management, we can ensure that the data centre operates as efficiently as possible and makes the best possible use of the clean electricity. The goal is for the data centre not to be a burden, but an active part of a more balanced energy system," says Anders Saaby, Chief Technology Officer at Plexar.

In collaboration with the utility company DIN Forsyning, the goal is to utilise the excess heat from DDC1 for district heating. At the same time, the cooling system will be set up as a closed, circular system in which water is reused to minimise water waste.

"I've been looking forward to welcoming DDC1 to Esbjerg. The project builds on the strengths we already have as EnergiMetropol, and it aligns with our ambition for Esbjerg to also be a digital hub. At the same time, DDC1 demonstrates how digital infrastructure can be integrated with solutions, utilities, and business development. In this way, the project will be a positive addition to Esbjerg's business community," says Jesper Frost Rasmussen, Mayor of Esbjerg Municipality.

Notes to Editors

About Dansk Data Center 1

Dansk Data Center 1 (DDC1) is a Danish-owned data centre being built at the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark and developed with a focus on energy efficiency, security of supply, and integration into the energy system.

Type: Colocation data centre (multi-tenant)

Size: 11.5 MW

Construction is expected to begin in August 2026, with commissioning in October 2027

DDC1 is owned by PensionDanmark, the Thylander Group, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through the CI Microgrid Electrification Fund (CI MEF). The data centre is being built by CIP, Plexar, and Thylander, with PensionDanmark as the lead investor. Thylander will be responsible for operations, maintenance, and asset management.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy.

Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

With 15 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of the world's largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~43 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of +2,300 professionals.

For more information, visit www.cip.com.

About Thylander

Thylander is a leading Danish real estate and investment firm with more than 40 years of experience in real estate development, asset management, and consulting. With a vertically integrated business model, Thylander creates value throughout the entire investment process, from acquisition and development to operation and sale.

In 2025, Thylander launched the data centre platform Thylander Data Centers (TYDC), which is dedicated to developing and operating Danish-owned digital infrastructure. With a focus on scalability and energy efficiency, TYDC is working to establish the next generation of data centres and strengthen Denmark's digital sovereignty. Learn more at www.thylander.dk

About PensionDanmark

PensionDanmark A/S administers collective bargaining and company-agreed labour market pensions, health plans, and education funds for 851,500 members and 20,700 private and public companies. PensionDanmark is a member-owned company, with all profits going to members. Total contributions amounted to 18.2 billion DKK in 2025. Total assets are 381 billion DKK.

About Plexar

Plexar Energy was founded in 2025 and is a global specialist in the design and development of microgrids for the industrial sector. The company provides integrated energy solutions that combine local energy generation, energy storage, and intelligent energy management (EMS). By continuously collecting and analysing operational data, the systems are constantly optimised in relation to energy markets, ensuring that customers receive a stable, secure, and cost-effective energy supply.

With Plexar's microgrid solution, industrial companies can accelerate their electrification, reduce energy costs, and strengthen supply security at a time of increasing demands for both competitiveness and the energy transition. Learn more at www.plexar.energy

Press Contact:

CIP: Louise Wendelbo, media@cip.com

Thylander Data Centers: Anders Frich Mathiesen, afm@thylander.dk



PensionDanmark: Niels Nørgaard, nno@pension.dk

Plexar: Janne Petersen, jnpe@plexar.energy

Esbjerg Kommune: Borgmester Jesper Frost, jesra@esbjerg.dk