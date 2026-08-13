DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Bronchiectasis Market is Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 15% by 2036, Owing to the Launch of DPP1/CatC Inhibitors, Therapeutic Phage Cocktails, Nebulized Mucoactive Agents, and Other Novel Mechanisms | DelveInsight

The bronchiectasis market is poised for significant growth, supported by rising disease awareness, advances in diagnostic technologies, and a considerable unmet need for effective long-term treatment options. Additionally, the emergence of a robust pipeline of innovative therapies including Verducatib (BI 1291583) (Boehringer Ingelheim), AP-PA02 (Armata Pharmaceuticals), ARINA-1 (RVN-301) (Renovion), and others, is expected to reshape the bronchiectasis treatment landscape in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Bronchiectasis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, bronchiectasis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Bronchiectasis Market Summary

The market size for bronchiectasis was found to be USD 1.6 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest Bronchiectasis treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

There were nearly 1 million diagnosed cases of NCFB in the 7MM in 2025, a number projected to rise in the coming years. In contrast, the diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis-related bronchiectasis in the 7MM were more than 80,000 in the same year.

diagnosed cases of NCFB in the 7MM in 2025, a number projected to rise in the coming years. In contrast, the diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis-related bronchiectasis in the 7MM were more than in the same year. Leading bronchiectasis companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Renovion, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, CSL, GlaxoSmithKline, and others, are developing new bronchiectasis treatment drugs that can be available in the bronchiectasis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new bronchiectasis treatment drugs that can be available in the bronchiectasis market in the coming years. The promising bronchiectasis therapies in clinical trials include Verducatib (BI 1291583), AP-PA02, ARINA-1 (RVN-301), HSK31858, CHF 6333, CSL787, GSK3862995, and others.

Discover Insmed BRINSUPRI FDA approval status bronchiectasis 2025 @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bronchiectasis-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Bronchiectasis Market

Rising Prevalence of Bronchiectasis and Chronic Respiratory Diseases: The increasing global burden of bronchiectasis, driven by recurrent respiratory infections, chronic airway inflammation, and underlying conditions such as COPD and cystic fibrosis, is expanding the patient pool. Improved disease recognition and epidemiological studies are also contributing to greater diagnosis rates.

The increasing global burden of bronchiectasis, driven by recurrent respiratory infections, chronic airway inflammation, and underlying conditions such as COPD and cystic fibrosis, is expanding the patient pool. Improved disease recognition and epidemiological studies are also contributing to greater diagnosis rates. Launch of Insmed's BRINSUPRI: Insmed's BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) has achieved a significant regulatory milestone, becoming the first FDA-approved DPP inhibitor and the first targeted therapy approved specifically for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). As the only treatment developed exclusively for this patient population, its approval marks a transformative advancement in the therapeutic landscape, addressing longstanding unmet medical needs in a historically underserved market.

Insmed's BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) has achieved a significant regulatory milestone, becoming the first FDA-approved DPP inhibitor and the first targeted therapy approved specifically for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). As the only treatment developed exclusively for this patient population, its approval marks a transformative advancement in the therapeutic landscape, addressing longstanding unmet medical needs in a historically underserved market. Launch of Emerging Bronchiectasis Therapies: The dynamics of the bronchiectasis market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Verducatib (BI 1291583) (Boehringer Ingelheim), AP-PA02 (Armata Pharmaceuticals), ARINA-1 (RVN-301) (Renovion), HSK31858 (Haisco Pharmaceutical Group/Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A), CHF 6333 (Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.), CSL787 (CSL), GSK3862995 (GlaxoSmithKline), and others.

The dynamics of the bronchiectasis market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as (Boehringer Ingelheim), (Armata Pharmaceuticals), (Renovion), (Haisco Pharmaceutical Group/Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A), (Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.), (CSL), (GlaxoSmithKline), and others. Growing Focus on Precision Medicine Approaches: Advances in understanding disease heterogeneity, including variations in inflammatory pathways and microbial profiles, are encouraging the development of personalized treatment strategies. Biomarker-driven approaches may improve patient selection and therapeutic outcomes.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the treatment landscape of bronchiectasis is rapidly evolving, with a diverse pipeline spanning DPP1/CatC inhibitors, therapeutic phage cocktails, nebulized mucoactive agents, and other novel mechanisms, collectively aiming to deliver more targeted, durable, and potentially disease-modifying outcomes beyond conventional symptom management.

Bronchiectasis Market Analysis

Bronchiectasis management currently relies largely on off-label therapies and supportive treatments, including bronchodilators , to control symptoms associated with chronic airway inflammation, recurrent respiratory infections, and progressive structural lung damage.

and supportive treatments, including , to control symptoms associated with chronic airway inflammation, recurrent respiratory infections, and progressive structural lung damage. While these therapies can provide symptomatic relief by improving airflow and reducing symptoms such as wheezing and dyspnea, they do not directly target the underlying disease mechanisms driving bronchiectasis progression.

The treatment landscape for bronchiectasis encompasses a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches aimed at reducing symptoms, preventing exacerbations, controlling infections, and improving patients' overall quality of life.

Treatment strategies are highly personalized and depend on factors such as disease severity, underlying etiology, microbial profile, and associated comorbidities.

Pharmacological management primarily focuses on preventing and managing recurrent respiratory infections, a major clinical challenge resulting from impaired airway clearance and chronic bacterial colonization.

Antibiotics remain a cornerstone of therapy, with inhaled antibiotics such as tobramycin and aztreonam frequently used to target pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which commonly colonizes the airways of patients with bronchiectasis.

The bronchiectasis treatment landscape witnessed a significant milestone with the approval of BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) , becoming the first FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB).

, becoming the first FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). The therapy has also received approval in the UK, with regulatory decisions in additional markets, including Japan, anticipated in 2026.

With increasing understanding of disease pathophysiology and unmet clinical needs, ongoing research is focused on developing targeted therapies that can deliver greater efficacy compared with existing off-label treatment options.

Emerging candidates such as Verducatib (BI 1291583), AP-PA02, ARINA-1 (RVN-301), HSK31858, and others are expected to contribute to a shift in the bronchiectasis treatment paradigm over the coming decade, potentially transforming disease management by 2036.

Bronchiectasis Competitive Landscape

Some of the bronchiectasis therapies under development include Verducatib (BI 1291583) (Boehringer Ingelheim), AP-PA02 (Armata Pharmaceuticals), ARINA-1 (RVN-301) (Renovion), HSK31858 (Haisco Pharmaceutical Group/Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A), CHF 6333 (Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.), CSL787 (CSL), GSK3862995 (GlaxoSmithKline), and others.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Verducatib (BI 1291583) is an investigational inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP1), also known as cathepsin C (CatC), being developed to improve symptoms and enhance quality of life in patients with bronchiectasis. By blocking DPP1 activity, verducatib aims to reduce neutrophil-driven inflammation, a major contributor to bronchiectasis progression. This mechanism may help limit airway damage, enhance pathogen clearance, restore healthy mucus composition, and reduce chronic lung inflammation. In recognition of its therapeutic potential, the therapy received both Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the US FDA, with BTD granted in 2024. In July 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim initiated a Phase III clinical trial to further assess the safety and efficacy of verducatib in patients with bronchiectasis.

Armata Pharmaceuticals' AP-PA02 is an investigational bacteriophage cocktail designed to target Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a key pathogen responsible for serious respiratory infections, particularly in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). The therapy combines naturally occurring bacteriophages from multiple families and subfamilies, enabling it to attack different bacterial receptors while providing broad host coverage, high potency, and cooperative activity. In December 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline findings from the Phase II Tailwind trial, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that evaluated the safety, phage kinetics, and therapeutic efficacy of inhaled AP-PA02 in individuals with NCFB, supporting its continued clinical advancement.

Renovion's ARINA-1 is a novel nebulized therapy intended for at-home use that is designed to improve lung function by enhancing mucus clearance, reducing airway inflammation, and limiting bacterial proliferation. The encouraging clinical findings highlight its potential as a treatment for NCFB and other mucus-associated respiratory disorders. Following these results, Renovion plans to conduct additional analyses, engage with regulatory agencies, and advance ARINA-1 into a Phase III clinical program for NCFB, with patient enrollment expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026. Earlier, in April 2024, the company reported positive topline results from the Phase II CLIMB study, reinforcing ARINA-1's promise as a potential therapeutic option for patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the bronchiectasis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the bronchiectasis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform bronchiectasis treatment @ Bronchiectasis Therapeutics Market

Recent Developments in the Bronchiectasis Market

In July 2026, Revagenix, Inc. announced the dosing of the first participant in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Rev-56, a first-in-class inhaled anti-pseudomonal therapy designed for patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB).

announced the dosing of the first participant in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Rev-56, a first-in-class inhaled anti-pseudomonal therapy designed for patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). In June 2026, the European Multicentre Bronchiectasis Audit and Research Collaboration (EMBARC) announced at the World Bronchiectasis Conference (WBC 2026) its planned collaboration with Insmed to assess brensocatib 25 mg, an oral and reversible dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP-1) inhibitor.

the European Multicentre Bronchiectasis Audit and Research Collaboration (EMBARC) announced at the World Bronchiectasis Conference (WBC 2026) its planned collaboration with Insmed to assess brensocatib 25 mg, an oral and reversible dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP-1) inhibitor. In May 2026, Infex Therapeutics reported encouraging findings from its Phase IIa dose-ranging trial of RESP-X (INFEX702), a first-in-class anti-virulence monoclonal antibody, in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) colonized by Pseudomonas aeruginosa .

reported encouraging findings from its Phase IIa dose-ranging trial of RESP-X (INFEX702), a first-in-class anti-virulence monoclonal antibody, in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) colonized by . In February 2026, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted marketing authorization in the UK for BRINSUPRI for the treatment of NCFB in patients 12 years of age and older with two or more flare-ups or worsening of symptoms in the past 12 months.

Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Segmentation

The bronchiectasis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current bronchiectasis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB in the US in 2025 were predominantly concentrated in the moderate severity category, with more than 160,000 cases, followed by severe and mild cases.

The bronchiectasis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB

Microbiology of NCFB Patients

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CFB

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CFB

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CFB

Microbiology of CFB Patients

Total treated cases of Bronchiectasis

Bronchiectasis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Bronchiectasis Market CAGR 15 % Bronchiectasis Market Size in 2025 USD 1.6 Billion Key Bronchiectasis Companies Boehringer Ingelheim, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Renovion, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, CSL, GlaxoSmithKline, Insmed, and others Key Bronchiectasis Therapies Verducatib (BI 1291583), AP-PA02, ARINA-1 (RVN-301), HSK31858, CHF 6333, CSL787, GSK3862995, BRINSUPRI, and others

Scope of the Bronchiectasis Market Report

Bronchiectasis Patient Population Forecast

Bronchiectasis Therapeutics Market Size

Bronchiectasis Pipeline Analysis

Bronchiectasis Market Size and Trends

Bronchiectasis Market Opportunity

Bronchiectasis Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Bronchiectasis

Bronchiectasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging bronchiectasis therapies @ Bronchiectasis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Bronchiectasis Market Key Insights 2 Bronchiectasis Market Report Introduction 3 Bronchiectasis Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Bronchiectasis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Bronchiectasis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Executive Summary of Bronchiectasis 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview: Bronchiectasis 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Causes and Risk Factors 6.3 Clinical Types 6.4 Symptoms 6.5 Pathogenesis 6.6 Diagnosis 6.7 Treatment 7 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings on Patient Burden in Bronchiectasis 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.2.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB 8.2.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CFB 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB in the US 8.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB in the US 8.4.3 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB in the US 8.4.4 Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB in the US 8.4.5 Microbiology of NCFB Patients in the US 8.4.6 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CFB in the US 8.4.7 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CFB in the US 8.4.8 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CFB in the US 8.4.9 Microbiology of CFB Patients in the US 8.4.10 Treated Cases of Bronchiectasis in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey: Bronchiectasis 10 Marketed Therapies 10.1 Brensocatib (BRINSUPRI): Insmed 10.1.1 Product Description 10.1.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.1.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.1.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.1.5 Safety and Efficacy To be continued in the report… 11 Pipeline Therapies: Bronchiectasis 11.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Drugs 11.2 Verducatib (BI 1291583): Boehringer Ingelheim 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' Views 11.3 AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals 11.4 ARINA-1 (RVN-301): Renovion To be continued in the report… 12 Bronchiectasis Market: 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 Bronchiectasis Market Key Findings and Insights 12.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Bronchiectasis Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Bronchiectasis in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Bronchiectasis by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of Bronchiectasis in the United States 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Bronchiectasis 12.7.2 Market Size of Bronchiectasis by Therapies in the United States 12.8 Market Size of Bronchiectasis in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Market Size of Bronchiectasis in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Bronchiectasis Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Bronchiectasis Market Report Methodology

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