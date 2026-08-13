Lenovo Joins Save Our Standards To Defend Fair Patent Licensing and the Future of Innovation

Lenovo will lend its scale and industry expertise to a coalition working to keep standard-essential patent licensing fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Lenovo announced that it has joined Save Our Standards, a U.S.-based coalition of innovators, manufacturers, small businesses, associations, academics, and consumer advocates dedicated to reinforcing fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licensing commitments for standard-essential patents (SEPs).

Technical standards are critical to innovation, interoperability, and global competitiveness. They let products from different companies work together, lower barriers for new entrants, and give the technologies people rely on every day a common, trusted foundation. The system works best when it stays in balance: innovators are fairly rewarded for their contributions, and the companies that build on those standards can license them on reasonable terms. That balance is the heart of FRAND.

As both a licensor and a licensee of intellectual property, Lenovo supports efforts that preserve balanced FRAND licensing policies for SEPs, promote fair competition, and help ensure that companies can keep investing in the next generation of technologies that benefit businesses and consumers.

"The global economy is increasingly dependent on the wireless and digital technologies built on the foundations laid by technical standards," said Taylor Ludlam, Vice President of IP & Litigation at Lenovo. "That makes the ability to obtain licenses for essential patents on reasonable terms more critical than ever."

By joining more than 40 coalition members, Lenovo is supporting policies that protect the integrity of technical standards, encourage innovation, and maintain a balanced framework for SEP licensing and enforcement.

Save Our Standards is a broad-based coalition dedicated to reinforcing the FRAND licensing commitment and its essential role in technical standards, working to educate decision-makers and stakeholders on pro-competitive policies and the reinforcement of fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory licensing terms for standard-essential patents.

Visit www.saveourstandards.com to learn more about the coalition and the issue.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI - one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI - helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 10 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-joins-save-our-standards-to-defend-fair-patent-licensing-and-th-1206967