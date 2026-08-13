Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Steven Leong, Head of Canada Product and iShares, BlackRock and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to open the market and celebrate the launch of their two new ETFs:

iShares Core MSCI All-International Equity Index ETF (TSX: XINT)

iShares Equity + Bitcoin ETF Portfolio (TSX: IBQT)





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XINT is designed to be a low-cost, one-ticker portfolio building block for Canadian investors seeking exposure to broadly diversified global equities outside of Canada and the United States. XINT seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex North America IMI Index, which captures over 5,000 large-, mid-, and small-cap international companies across more than 40 developed and emerging market countries.

IBQT offers a convenient all-in-one solution for incorporating bitcoin exposure alongside a portfolio of globally diversified equity ETFs. IBQT is designed to provide investors access to Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging markets equities, complemented by a modest allocation to bitcoin exposure. IBQT seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in one or more iShares ETFs that provide exposure to equity securities and/or bitcoin. This product marks the latest addition to iShares' expanding lineup of all-in-one ETFs, offering Canadian investors a simple, low-cost way to access globally diversified equities alongside the unique diversification properties of bitcoin.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309485

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange