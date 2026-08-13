Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Light Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook 2026-2031: 6.11% CAGR as E-Commerce and Fleet Electrification Drive Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the light commercial vehicles market size is projected to rise from USD 495.44 billion in 2025 to USD 525.71 billion in 2026, reaching USD 707.17 billion by 2031 at a 6.11% CAGR. Growth is being supported by rising e-commerce activity, fleet replacement, and growing demand for vehicles suited to urban delivery requirements. The shift toward electric vans is also gaining momentum as battery costs decline and regulatory pressure on emissions increases, while growing competition from Chinese manufacturers such as BYD is reshaping the global market.

Light Commercial Vehicles Market Trends and Drivers

Surging E-Commerce Demand for Last-Mile Delivery: Growing e-commerce activity is increasing demand for purpose-built vans and pickups that support efficient last-mile deliveries. Fleet operators are favoring vehicles with easy loading access, practical cargo configurations, and sufficient range for daily routes. Rising urban vehicle utilization is also encouraging faster fleet replacement, strengthening demand and order volumes across the light commercial vehicle market.

Tightening Global Emission Standards and Expanding Fiscal Incentives: Tighter emissions rules across Europe, China, the U.S., and India are accelerating the transition toward cleaner light commercial vehicles. Higher compliance costs for diesel models, incentives for zero-emission vehicles, and stricter testing requirements are encouraging automakers and fleet operators to adopt electric and low-emission alternatives.

"Our assessment of the light commercial vehicle market is grounded in consistent research practices, balanced evaluation of industry developments, and analysis of demand, competition, and regional trends, giving decision-makers a dependable basis for planning beyond isolated market estimates," says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Light Commercial Vehicles Market Share by Region

Asia Pacific remains a key growth region for the light commercial vehicle market, supported by rising electric vehicle adoption, government incentives, and manufacturing investments. China and India are strengthening their commercial EV ecosystems, while Japan is exploring autonomous vehicles to address driver shortages and Thailand is attracting new assembly investments through favourable policies.

Europe is accelerating the shift toward electric light commercial vehicles through zero-emission zones and stricter carbon regulations, while North America is supporting adoption through tax incentives and EV rebate programs. Large fleet commitments from major businesses are also strengthening demand and supporting longer-term vehicle orders.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/light-commercial-vehicle-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Light Commercial Vehicles Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Pick-up Trucks

Vans

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid

Battery-Electric

Fuel-Cell Electric

By Application

Commercial Delivery & Logistics

Industrial / Construction Support

Municipal & Public Services

By Ownership Model

Fleet-Owned

Leased

Subscription / Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS)

By Payload (GVW Class)

Less than or Equal to 2.5 Tons

2.6 - 3.5 Tons

More than 3.5 Tons

Light Commercial Vehicles Industry Companies

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Stellantis N.V.

Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz Vans)

Renault Group

General Motors Company

Volkswagen AG

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Tata Motors Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Isuzu Motors Limited

BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Ashok Leyland Limited

Volvo Group

Rivian Automotive Inc.

BAIC Motor Corporation Ltd.

Gaz Group

Iveco Group N.V.

Get More information on Light Commercial Vehicles Market Report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/light-commercial-vehicle-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Industry Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Golf Cart Market Size: The golf cart market is projected to grow from USD 2.44 billion in 2026 to USD 3.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for efficient short-distance transportation, rising adoption of golf carts in recreational and commercial applications, growing tourism and hospitality activities, and the expanding use of electric golf carts.

Luxury Car Market Share: The luxury car market is projected to grow from USD 603.29 billion in 2026 to USD 817.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing consumer preference for premium and luxury vehicles, growing demand for advanced automotive technologies, and the expanding availability of luxury vehicle models across emerging markets.

Get More information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/luxury-car-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Food Truck Market Trends: The food truck market is projected to grow from USD 4.71 billion in 2026 to USD 6.46 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and affordable food options, rising urbanization, growing preference for mobile food services, and the expanding presence of food trucks across events, tourist destinations, and high-traffic urban locations.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive, actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/light-commercial-vehicles-market-outlook-2026-2031-6-11-cagr-as-e-commerce-and-fleet-electrification-drive-demand-reports-mordor-intelligence-302850994.html