Power Ford Named a 2026 New Mexico Top Workplace by the Albuquerque Journal for Eighth Consecutive Year

Employee-feedback-based recognition extends an eight-year record and reinforces the Albuquerque dealership's people-first operating culture

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Power Ford has been named a 2026 New Mexico Top Workplace by the Albuquerque Journal, marking the eighth consecutive year the Albuquerque dealership has earned the employee-driven distinction.

The award is based solely on confidential employee feedback gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey. The survey measures the employee experience across themes that include employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute. Organizations earn recognition when their employee feedback meets the national benchmarks established through Energage's workplace culture research.

"Earning this honor for the eighth consecutive year matters because it comes from our people," said Rob Sneed, President and Managing Partner of Power Ford. "Our team sets the standard. They care for one another, take ownership of the customer experience, and push us to keep getting better. This recognition belongs to every employee who brings our values to life each day."

Power Ford first earned New Mexico Top Workplace recognition in 2019. The 2026 award extends a run that now spans eight consecutive years, demonstrating sustained employee confidence rather than a one-time campaign.

The dealership's workplace recognition also extends nationally. Power Ford is a three-time Top Workplaces USA recipient, with its 2024 national honor featured in USA TODAY. In 2026, Power Ford also earned eight Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, Purpose & Values, Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, and Professional Development.

"Strong culture is not a campaign; it is being intentional each day about what matters most," said Matt Sneed, Director of Operations at Power Ford. "We connect employee feedback to action - from how leaders communicate and develop people to how we work together and serve our customers. Sustaining that standard requires discipline, consistency, and a willingness to keep listening."

That people-first culture supports Power Ford's mission to provide an exceptional ownership experience while setting an example of excellence for others. The same expectations that shape the employee experience - clarity, accountability, growth, and follow-through - also support the dealership's customer promise: Better Deal. Better Experience.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of."

About Power Ford

Power Ford is a full-service Ford dealership at 1101 Montano Road NE in Albuquerque, New Mexico. For more than 30 years, the dealership has served customers statewide with new Ford vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, financing, and Ford-certified service and parts support. Power Ford is committed to a Better Deal. Better Experience. and to setting an example of excellence for others. Learn more at MyFordDealer.com.

About Energage

Energage helps organizations turn employee feedback into business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Its research draws on more than 30 million employee voices across more than 80,000 organizations. Learn more at Energage.com and TopWorkplaces.com.

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Media Contact

Vanessa Baca, Executive Assistant

Power Ford

communications@myforddealer.com

MyFordDealer.com

SOURCE: Power Ford

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/power-ford-named-a-2026-new-mexico-top-workplace-by-the-albuquerque-journal-for-eighth-c-1206513