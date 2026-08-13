Southwest Michigan Financial: Retirement Income Planning: Building a Paycheck for Life

Chuck Henrich, Owner and President of Southwest Michigan Financial, LLC discusses how to build a solid retirement income plan.

KALAMAZOO, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / For most Americans, hitting retirement age is the reward for decades of hard work. Yet one of the biggest challenges retirees face isn't simply accumulating savings-it's turning those savings into a dependable stream of income that lasts as long as they do.

Retirement income planning is the process of mapping out how your Social Security benefits, pension plans, investments, and savings will cover your living expenses once you stop working. The goal is simple: create a sustainable, tax-efficient source of income that allows you to enjoy your retirement lifestyle while protecting yourself from inflation, market volatility, and life's unexpected challenges.

As retirement researcher Moshe Milevsky, professor of finance at York University and a leading authority on retirement income, has often noted, retirement is not merely an investment problem-it's also an insurance problem. Retirees must protect themselves against risks they cannot predict, including how long they will live, future inflation rates, market performance, and often the largest exposure a retiree has, a long-term care situation.

Retirement Isn't Just About Saving

Many people spend years focused on building their retirement nest egg, but far fewer spend time planning how they will actually use it. That's where retirement income planning becomes critical.

A successful retirement plan must account for potential obstacles that could knock you off course. Stock market declines, periods of high inflation, a major healthcare event, long-term care expenses, or the loss of a spouse can all significantly impact your retirement lifestyle.

Without a "Plan B" in place, these events can force retirees to make difficult financial decisions at exactly the wrong time.

The Retirement Income Institute has frequently emphasized that retirement planning should focus on income sustainability rather than simply asset accumulation. In other words, the question isn't just, "How much money do I have?" It's "How much reliable income can my assets generate?"

The Three-Legged Stool

For decades, retirement planners have used the concept of the "three-legged stool" to describe the primary sources of retirement income:

Social Security

Employer or government pensions

Personal savings and investments

Years ago, many retirees could rely heavily on employer pensions. Today, however, traditional pensions have become increasingly rare. As a result, personal savings often bear a much larger responsibility in funding retirement.

For many retirees, Social Security provides the foundation of their income plan. Others may receive income from a company pension or government retirement system. But once those income sources are identified, the next step is determining whether they will support your desired lifestyle.

Determining How Much Income You'll Need

One of the most common mistakes retirees make is comparing themselves to others.

Retirement is personal. The retirement lifestyle you envision may be very different from your neighbor's.

Some retirees want to travel extensively, spoil grandchildren, and enjoy hobbies they've postponed for years. Others may prefer a quieter lifestyle with lower expenses. Neither approach is right or wrong.

The key is determining your own monthly income target.

Start by estimating your retirement expenses, including housing, food, transportation, healthcare, travel, taxes, and discretionary spending. Once you know how much income you'll need each month, compare that number against your guaranteed income sources such as Social Security and pensions.

If your projected income falls short of your desired spending level, you've identified what's known as an "income gap."

Filling the Income Gap

For many retirees, the income gap represents the amount of additional income they must generate from their retirement savings so they can live their chosen retirement lifestyle.

Some retirees may choose to work part-time during retirement to supplement their income. For others, retirement accounts such as 401(k)s, 403(b)s, IRAs, and brokerage accounts become the primary source for filling the gap.

The challenge is creating a withdrawal strategy that allows those savings to last throughout retirement, regardless of how long you (or your spouse) live.

This is where retirement income planning becomes both an art and a science.

Creating Your Own Pension

If you're fortunate enough to have a traditional pension, you already have a predictable stream of income that arrives every month regardless of market conditions.

But what if you don't have a company pension plan?

Many retirees today must create what could be called a "private pension."

"Private" because it is funded with your own retirement savings.

"Pension" because the goal is to generate a dependable stream of income that lasts throughout your lifetime.

This concept has become increasingly important as Americans continue to live longer. A retirement that lasts 25 to 30 years-or more-is no longer unusual.

Guaranteed vs. Non-Guaranteed Income

Generally speaking, there are two approaches retirees can use to fill their income gap: guaranteed income and non-guaranteed income.

The non-guaranteed approach often involves keeping retirement savings invested in stocks and bonds while withdrawing a percentage each year to cover expenses.

Some financial professionals jokingly refer to this as the "hope and a prayer" strategy.

Retirees hope markets continue to perform well and pray they don't experience a major downturn at the wrong time.

Of course, investing is far more sophisticated than that description suggests, and diversified investment portfolios have helped many retirees successfully fund their retirement. However, market-based withdrawal strategies still carry risks.

No one knows with certainty where financial markets will go next. Market declines can occur unexpectedly, and retirees taking withdrawals during those declines may experience what's known as sequence-of-returns risk-the danger that poor market performance early in retirement permanently reduces portfolio longevity. The result is often seeing retirees curtail their lifestyles or risk depleting their savings.

The reality is that most people don't get to choose their retirement date based on market cycles. They retire when they're ready, when health issues arise, or when circumstances require it.

That's why many retirees choose to dedicate at least a portion of their assets toward guaranteed income solutions.

Sources of Guaranteed Income

Guaranteed income options generally come from two industries: banking and insurance.

Banks and credit unions offer products such as certificates of deposit (CDs), money market accounts, and high-yield savings products that can provide predictable interest income while preserving principal.

Insurance companies offer a variety of annuity products designed to help address different retirement objectives, including principal protection, growth opportunities, or guaranteed lifetime income.

Modern annuities have evolved significantly over the past several decades. Today's products often provide greater flexibility, liquidity options, and income features than many retirees prefer.

For retirees seeking predictable income, certain annuity strategies can create a stream of payments, a "Private Pension", that continue for life, helping address longevity risk-the possibility of outliving one's savings.

Others may utilize principal-protected products designed to grow assets without exposing them directly to stock market losses.

The right approach depends on your goals, risk tolerance, health, and overall financial situation. No single solution is appropriate for everyone, which is why retirement income planning should always be personalized.

Building a Balanced Retirement Income Strategy

The strongest retirement income plans rarely rely on a single source of income.

Instead, they combine multiple resources to create flexibility and security.

A retiree may use Social Security as a foundation, supplement it with pension income if available, generate additional income from retirement accounts, and maintain reserves in bank products for emergencies.

Others may allocate a portion of their savings to guaranteed-income solutions, a Private Pension, while keeping the remainder invested for growth and inflation protection.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution. The objective isn't simply maximizing returns.

Perhaps, most importantly, every retirement income strategy should be written down. A written plan outlines where your income will come from, how you'll respond to market volatility, and what adjustments you'll make if unexpected healthcare needs or other life events arise throughout retirement.

The Bottom Line

Retirement income planning isn't about accumulating the largest portfolio possible.

It's about creating a paycheck that allows you to enjoy the retirement you've worked so hard to achieve.

Whether your goals include traveling, spending more time with family, supporting the causes you care about, or simply enjoying the freedom to live life on your own terms, financial confidence comes from knowing you have a strategy-not just savings.

By understanding your income needs, identifying potential risks, and developing strategies to address income gaps, you can build a retirement income plan designed to weather both good times and bad.

Retirement planning is ultimately about managing uncertainty. While no plan can eliminate every risk, a thoughtful retirement income strategy can provide confidence, stability, and peace of mind for the years ahead.

After all, retirement should be spent enjoying life and making memories-not wondering where next month's paycheck will come from.

About Southwest Michigan Financial, LLC

Chuck Henrich, Owner and President of Southwest Michigan Financial, LLC

4341 S Westnedge Ave, Ste. 1201

Kalamazoo, MI 49008

(269) 323-7964

chuck@southwestmichiganfinancial.com

Southwest Michigan Financial, LLC, is a holistic retirement planning firm focused on helping families navigate retirement income planning, tax strategies, healthcare considerations, investments, and legacy planning. Chuck currently holds a Series 65 securities registration and is a Registered Investment Advisor. A series 65 securities license requires that Chuck act as a fiduciary with his clients. As a fiduciary advisor, he specializes in helping pre-retirees and retirees create personalized retirement and income strategies designed to provide greater clarity, confidence, and peace of mind throughout retirement.

As a professional concerned with the financial, health, and social issues facing retirees today, Chuck has received continuing education and training throughout his career, including being trained by Ed Slott, a nationally known author and tax planning specialist.

The views, statements and opinions expressed herein are those of the author, and not necessarily of this publication or their affiliates. The content provided is for educational purposes only and the views reflected are subject to change at any time without notice. No specific investment, legal or tax advice is provided. Always consult with a financial professional. Chuck Henrich offers investment advice services through Southwest Michigan Wealth Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor in the state of Michigan. Insurance products and services are offered through Southwest Michigan Financial, LLC. The aforementioned are affiliated companies. Southwest Michigan Wealth Management, LLC and its advisors do not render tax, legal, or accounting advice. Southwest Michigan Wealth Management, LLC and Southwest Michigan Financial, LLC are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any government agency.

SOURCE: Southwest Michigan Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/retirement-income-planning-building-a-paycheck-for-life-1206773