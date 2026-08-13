Sofidel Group: A Stamp Celebrates Sofidel: 60 Years of Italian Excellence That "Never Ends"

PORCARI, IT / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Sofidel

The Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy has issued a commemorative stamp as part of its thematic series, "The Excellences of the Productive System and Made in Italy," dedicated to Sofidel, one of the world's leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use.

This prestigious recognition celebrates the 60th anniversary of the company's founding. Established in 1966 by Emi Stefani and Giuseppe Lazzareschi in Porcari, in the province of Lucca - an area renowned for its expertise and long-standing industrial tradition in papermaking - Sofidel has grown into one of the world's leading manufacturers of tissue paper products.

The Group has made sustainability a strategic driver of growth, with a commitment reflected throughout its value chain, from responsible forest management to improved energy and water efficiency at its facilities, as well as the continuous reduction of its carbon footprint. Today, Sofidel operates in 12 European countries and 12 US states, employs more than 9,500 people, and remains firmly rooted in Italy and in the Lucca paper district, one of the largest paper manufacturing hubs in the world.

Printed by the Italian State Printing Office and Mint (Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato), the stamp features one of the Group's main Italian facilities: the Soffass Via Fossanuova converting plant in Porcari, where Regina, Sofidel's best-known brand, is produced. Regina has become part of Italian popular culture thanks to its famous slogan, "Rotoloni Regina: they never end!". The upper part of the stamp displays the Sofidel logo together with the company's founding year, 1966.

The stamp was officially unveiled yesterday in Rome at the headquarters of the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy during an event introducing several stamps dedicated to outstanding examples of Italian manufacturing excellence, attended by Minister Adolfo Urso.

"With these stamp issues, we recognize companies that embody the quality, manufacturing expertise, and strength of Made in Italy around the world. These are different industrial stories, yet they share common characteristics: a deep connection to their territories, continuity of tradition, and the ability to innovate. The philatelic program serves this purpose as well: to tell the story of the nation's industrial identity and preserve in our collective memory the excellence that has contributed to Italy's growth," said Minister Adolfo Urso.

"We view the issuance of this stamp as recognition of a growth journey that has successfully combined local roots with a global outlook, and tradition with innovation," said Luigi Lazzareschi, Chief Executive Officer of the Sofidel Group. "Our Group, still led by the families that founded it 60 years ago and with the third generation already active in the business, looks to the future with the same confidence and determination that have guided us since day one. We remain committed to fostering responsible, long-term industrial growth while respecting both people and the environment".

Paola Stefani, Chair of Sofidel, added: "This stamp celebrates an industrial group, but above all it honors talent, dedication, and passion of all the people who have contributed - and continue to contribute - to Sofidel's story every day, including everyone throughout our value chain. It is a tribute to the value of Made in Italy and to the ability to innovate, compete, and create value on a global scale."

Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, headquartered in Porcari (Lucca, Italy), is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group is active in 13 countries, 12 in Europe and the United States (12 States), with over 9,500 employees and a production capacity of 2,002,000 metric tons per year. In 2025, the Group had Net Sales of 4.018 billion Euros. "Regina", its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Nicky and Papernet.

www.sofidel.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Sofidel Group at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sofidel Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/a-stamp-celebrates-sofidel-60-years-of-italian-excellence-that-%22never-1206991