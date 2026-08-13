Kincumber, New South Wales--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - The Youth Regiment, founded by chief executive, and former co-founder of Veteran Mentors, Matthew French, launches with the intention of shifting Australia's approach to at-risk adolescents away from reactive crisis management and toward structured early intervention. Working across youth development, mental health reform, and education, French is building a national framework that reaches young people aged 12 to 17 at the earliest point of trouble, before schools, clinics, and courts get involved. The work is focused on the moment a child first stumbles. That moment is where a small action can change everything that follows.





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The Youth Regiment works directly with families of at-risk adolescents, government bodies, educational institutions, corporations, and policy makers. French has positioned the organisation as a first line of defence, embedding prevention into the systems that shape young lives before crisis becomes the only available option.

From Lived Collapse to Operational System

French draws on military service and a personal history that includes PTSD, serious physical injury, dependence on medication, and the loss of mates. He doesn't frame that history as a story. He uses it as a reference point, something to compare what he's seeing in a family against what he already knows about collapse and recovery. Across more than 3,500 families and 150 or more contact hours per family, he builds up a picture of what clinical appointments tend to miss, mostly because those appointments are too short and too infrequent to see it.

Prevention as the Core Design Principle

The Youth Regiment is built on one idea: that catching difficulty early is the only approach that actually scales. French designs the model to reach young people at the earliest branch point, working with schools before suspensions pile up and connecting with allied health services before medication becomes the default. Every intervention gets measured by whether it earns the trust of the young person involved. That trust is the mechanism. Without it, nothing else works.

The methodology looks seriously at the environments where adolescents spend unsupervised time, treating those environments as the real influence. Who or what shapes a young person when no adult is watching is a more important question than most institutions are set up to ask. French sees technology addiction, over-medication of youth, and parental isolation as pressures that feed each other, and argues they need coordinated responses, not separate treatments that never talk to one another.

A Voice in National Policy

French moves between Senate testimony and wilderness camps without adjusting his message. He brings case evidence rather than commentary, and he argues consistently that a small fraction of existing mental health budgets, directed through preventative methods, would produce more measurable results than the far larger sums currently spent on reactive infrastructure. Decision-makers who've sat across from him tend to walk away with less certainty about what they thought was working.

Looking Ahead

French is moving from delivering transformation one cohort at a time to embedding prevention across education, policy, and mental health infrastructure. The Youth Regiment is working toward becoming the reference point against which youth intervention gets measured. Whether that happens depends on how quickly institutions are willing to act on what the evidence already shows.

The organisation is open to collaboration with schools, allied health providers, corporations, and policy makers who want to build a coordinated preventative framework for young Australians. More on French's approach and background is available through public interviews and briefings, including this overview of his work.

About The Youth Regiment

The Youth Regiment is an Australian youth development organisation founded and led by Matthew French. It works with families of at-risk adolescents aged 12 to 17, alongside government bodies, educational institutions, corporations, and policy makers, to move youth support from reactive crisis response to structured early intervention. The organisation's methods have been refined across thousands of families and combine military-derived structure with sustained presence and long-term outcome tracking. The mission is to be there at the earliest point of difficulty in a young person's life, and to build evidence, over years, that being there early changes what happens next.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC