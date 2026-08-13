MangoApps Wins Silver Stevie Award in 2026 International Business Awards

The 23rd Annual International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards competition, recognizing outstanding organizations, executives, entrepreneurs, and teams worldwide.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / MangoApps , the employee platform for the frontline, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Best AI-Powered Product or Service category in The 23rd Annual International Business Awards (IBAs).

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide, public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small, are eligible to submit nominations. The 2026 IBAs received entries from organizations in 82 nations and territories.

MangoApps won in the Best AI-Powered Product or Service category for its work embedding AI directly into the daily workflows of frontline and desk employees.

Over the last several years, MangoApps has embedded AI as infrastructure in its platform rather than a bolt-on feature, introducing named AI Agents for scheduling, leave, compensation, attendance, and recruiting that act on live enterprise data and answer employees with cited, real-time responses.

At the same time, MangoApps has rapidly expanded its native apps across Employee Experience, Frontline Operations, and People Operations, with AI built into each one. That gives enterprises one platform, one identity, and one data model powering every workflow, instead of layering AI on top of disconnected point solutions. The approach has also earned MangoApps an AI Innovator badge from ClearBox Consulting and a spot on TIME and Statista's inaugural list of America's Top WorkTech Companies.

"This recognition belongs to the team that spent the last few years rethinking how AI should show up for people who don't sit at a desk," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "We're grateful to the Stevie judges for the recognition, and more importantly, to our customers who trusted us to build this the right way."

Stevie Award nominations were evaluated by more than 200 business professionals worldwide serving as judges on 9 specialized committees. Stevie Award winners were determined based on judges' average scores during the independent judging process in June and July.

"The 2026 International Business Awards winners represent the very best in business achievement from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "This year's winners have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, resilience, and results in a highly competitive global field. We congratulate every Stevie Award winner and look forward to celebrating their achievements together in Paris on October 28."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at IBA.Stevieawards.com .

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the AI-Ready Employee Platform for the Frontline. Built for enterprises with large frontline and distributed workforces, MangoApps brings together Employee Experience, Frontline Operations, and People Operations on a single platform under one identity, one data model, and one AI foundation. Trusted by more than 2 million users at leading organizations around the world, MangoApps keeps business-critical work moving every day. For more information, visit www.mangoapps.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Founded in 2002, the Stevie Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards programs, honoring outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek name Stephanos, meaning "crowned."

Contact

Andy Tolton

VP of Marketing

andyt@mangoapps.com

SOURCE: MangoApps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mangoapps-wins-silver-stevier-award-in-2026-international-busines-1206782