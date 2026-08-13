Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Qi Guo to its Board of Directors.

Qi is a seasoned mining investor and an engaged shareholder; he has been instrumental in consistently supporting various mining companies growth trajectories over time. He is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of EDE Asset Management Inc. ("EDE"), a Canadian investment management firm registered as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in multiple Canadian jurisdictions.

"I am very pleased to join the Board of Lode Gold," said Qi Guo. "As a resource investor who is long-term, I believe Fremont Gold Mine represents a compelling opportunity with substantial unrealized value. I look forward to working with the Board and management to contribute my experience in mining investment, capital allocation and capital markets. I plan to leverage my industry network to broaden investor outreach to unlock the full potential of Fremont and create long-term value for all shareholders."

He has nearly two decades of public-market investment experience, with a primary focus on precious metals, base metals and junior mining companies. Since establishing EDE in 2016, he has led the firm's investment research, portfolio management, corporate finance and capital-raising activities and has supported numerous Canadian-listed resource companies through various stages of exploration and development.

Lastly, Qi brings extensive experience in mining investment analysis, capital allocation, corporate strategy, shareholder engagement and capital markets. He also brings significant cross-border experience and strong relationships within Canada's Chinese-speaking investment community and across Asian capital markets. He holds the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is based in Toronto, Canada.

"Qi brings a valuable combination of mining investment experience, capital markets expertise and strong industry relationships," said Hashim Ahmed, Chairman of the Board. "Through EDE Asset Management, he has a strong track record of identifying undervalued opportunities and supporting resource companies through important stages of their development. We are very pleased to welcome Qi to the Board and look forward to his contribution as Lode Gold expands its capital markets reach and advances at Fremont Gold Mine."

Grant of Long-Term Incentives

The Company has granted 2,250,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") under its approved omnibus long-term incentive plan (the "Plan").

The DSUs were granted to certain directors, officers, advisors, and consultants of the Company, in accordance with the Plan. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one Lode Gold common share upon vesting. ) . The DSUs will vest 50% immediately and 50% on the grant date's first anniversary and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The grant of DSUs is intended to align the interests of the Lode Gold's directors, officers, advisors, and consultants with those of shareholders and to promote the long-term success of the Company.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and the United States.

Fremont Gold Mine Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 10,000 underground channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 Mt Indicated, and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28 Mt Inferred with a composite cut-off[1]. MRE (link) was updated in 2026; 89% of the ounces were left unmined if we compare historical production with our current Indicated Resource. Average true widths at 1 g/t cut off is 53m. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report): 376,000 oz at 0.94 g/t within 12.5 Mt measured and indicated and 47,000 oz at 0.71 g/t within 2.1 Mt Inferred.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., VP Exploration of Lode Gold, designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; and currency fluctuations.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, business disruptions, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309494

Source: Lode Gold Resources Inc.