NeuraLight's precision biomarkers will be integrated in the Healthy Brain Ageing (HeBA) initiative, a population-scale European program involving nearly 13,000 adults.

NeuraLight, a leader in precision brain function biomarkers, today announced that its platform will be deployed as part of the Healthy Brain Ageing (HeBA) study, a landmark European initiative advancing how brain function is measured and tracked across the aging population. The collaboration deploys NeuraLight's precision brain function biomarkers in a population-scale program built to detect the earliest changes in the brain, up to a decade before symptoms appear.

HeBA is one of the most ambitious brain-aging efforts in Europe: a four-country program designed to identify people at risk of developing Parkinson's disease early. Spanning Germany, Austria, Spain and Luxembourg, the study focuses on adults aged 50 to 80 and has enrolled nearly 13,000 participants. It is supported by The Michael J. Fox Foundation, with its data platform led by the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB).

Understanding brain health requires understanding how brain function changes over time. Yet a critical gap remains: measuring these changes with enough sensitivity to detect early progression.

NeuraLight's biomarkers are designed to address this gap. Derived from eye movements governed by distributed neural networks, they quantify function across specific neural circuits, including those affected early in aging and neurodegenerative disease. Within a large prospective initiative such as HeBA, these measures can help make subtle neurological change visible, quantifiable, and trackable over time.

By adding a sensitive, scalable measure of brain function to HeBA's endpoint battery, NeuraLight's biomarkers add a valuable data layer to the gold-standard biological and clinical scales used in the project. This provides a quantitative way to detect subtle functional changes that may not yet be captured by conventional clinical assessments.

"We're proud to bring NeuraLight's biomarkers of brain function to HeBA, one of the most ambitious brain health initiatives in the world," said Edmund Ben-Ami, NeuraLight's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our precise, quantitative measures of brain function will add a crucial new layer to the infrastructure that already exists to study neurodegenerative disease at its earliest stages, revealing a clear view of decline as it unfolds and advancing wider knowledge about healthy aging and longevity. This is where the next era of brain health begins."

About Healthy Brain Ageing (HeBA)

Healthy Brain Ageing (HeBA) is a multi-center European initiative focused on the risk prediction of neurodegenerative disorders with an emphasis on Parkinson's disease in the aging population. It operates across sites in Germany (Paracelsus-Elena-Klinik Kassel), Austria (Medical University of Innsbruck), Spain (Hospital Clínic Barcelona) and Luxembourg (NCER-PD), and is supported by The Michael J. Fox Foundation. HeBA invites adults aged 50-80 without a neurodegenerative diagnosis to complete online assessments, and offers in-person evaluation and prospective follow-up to those identified as being of higher interest. Learn more at https://ageinghealthy.eu/

About NeuraLight

NeuraLight is a healthtech company on a mission to make brain function accurately measurable and actionable. Fusing decades of world-class neuroscience research with a breakthrough AI engine and proprietary data, the NeuraLight platform sets a new standard by quantifying core aspects of brain function at scale. NeuraLight's technology is embedded in multiple commercial partnerships and endorsed by leading neurologists, Nobel laureates, and major research foundations, establishing it as prominent infrastructure for the future of brain health. For more information, visit www.neuralight.ai

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Contacts:

Keren Sharon, Product Marketing Manager, info@neuralight.ai