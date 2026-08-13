ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew") (NASDAQ: RNW), one of the world's leading decarbonisation solutions companies, announced a 25.6% reduction in Scope 1 2 emissions from its FY 2021-22 baseline, surpassing its FY 2025-26 target of 23.5%. The Company also generated 24.7 billion units of clean electricity, equivalent to powering ~21.2 million households and avoiding ~20.8 million tCO2e annually. These achievements, detailed in ReNew's Third Annual Integrated Report, highlight measurable progress towards its SBTi-validated Net Zero 2040 commitment.

Titled Beyond Boundaries: Decarbonising Value Chains to Deliver Climate Value at Scale Responsible Innovations for a Sustainable Tomorrow, the report reflects ReNew's transformation from a renewable energy generator into a comprehensive decarbonisation solutions provider. It captures advances across clean energy, manufacturing, energy storage, digital innovation, and emerging climate solutions designed to decarbonise value chains, strengthen resilience, and deliver climate value at scale.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-founder and Chairperson Sustainability, said: "Beyond Boundaries reflects our belief that climate value today requires us to go beyond clean power generation and address the wider value chains that shape environmental and social impact. This year, we strengthened our climate action, resource stewardship, responsible innovation and governance agenda, including the launch of our first ESG Data Book and Responsible AI Policy."

Advancing the Net Zero Journey

Emission reduction: Scope 1 2 emissions cut by 25.6%, exceeding target; carbon neutrality maintained for sixth consecutive year.

Renewable electricity: 84% of electricity sourced from renewables, progressing towards 100% by 2030.

Water stewardship: Over 617 million litres saved, advancing ambition to become water-positive by 2030.

Decarbonising Value Chains

Supply chain resilience: ESG assessments completed for 100% of critical suppliers, extended to Tier 2; 100% domestic steel sourcing for wind tower plates.

Responsible AI: Governance framework established for ethical, transparent and accountable AI use.

Project Revival: 621 MT of critical spares restored, extending asset life and reducing resource consumption.

C&I solutions: 2.23 GW dedicated capacity helped customers avoid 3.11 million tCO2e.

Delivering Climate Value at Scale

ReNew's operational portfolio reached 12.8 GW across solar, wind, hydro and battery storage as of May 18, 2026. Its manufacturing footprint expanded to 6.4 GW of module and 2.5 GW of cell capacity, supporting India's energy security and resilient clean energy value chains.

During FY 2025-26, ReNew contributed ~8% of India's clean energy generation, while delivering strong financial performance: total income rose 38% year-on-year to INR 150.6 billion, and Profit After Tax more than doubled to INR 10.4 billion, demonstrating the resilience of its business model alongside environmental and social impact.

Creating Shared Value

Social impact: 1.95+ million lives reached through education, healthcare, livelihoods, women's empowerment, water stewardship and community development.

1.95+ million lives reached through education, healthcare, livelihoods, women's empowerment, water stewardship and community development. Workforce diversity: Women represent 18% of workforce, 19% of new hires and 15% of STEM roles.

Women represent 18% of workforce, 19% of new hires and 15% of STEM roles. Safety: Zero employee fatalities; LTIFR reduced by 52% to 0.10.

Strengthening Transparency and Governance

Prepared in accordance with the IFRS Integrated Reporting Framework, the report references GRI Standards 2021, SASB, UN SDGs, UNGC, UN Women's Empowerment Principles, IFC Performance Standards, Equator Principles, IFRS S2 and TNFD recommendations. It includes ReNew's first ESG Data Book and voluntary BRSR, reinforcing transparent, globally aligned sustainability disclosures. Notably, 97.61% of revenue and 96.23% of capital expenditure are aligned with the EU Taxonomy.

ReNew's Third Annual Integrated Report FY 2025-26 is available here

About ReNew

ReNew is a leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of 20.2 GW (including 1.7 GW/6.2 GWh of BESS) on a gross basis as of May 18, 2026, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage, and carbon markets that are increasingly integral to addressing climate change. In addition, ReNew has 6.4 GW of solar module and 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacities and is expanding its solar cells manufacturing capacity by another 4 GW, which is expected to be operational by December 2026. For more information, visit www.renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

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