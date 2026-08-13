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Donnerstag, 13.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

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WKN: A3CSZZ | ISIN: GB00BNQMPN80 | Ticker-Symbol: 7JU
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 15:56
5,880 Euro
-0,68 % -0,040
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8805,92017:45
5,8805,92015:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL
RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC5,880-0,68 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.