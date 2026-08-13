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PR Newswire
13.08.2026 17:36 Uhr
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Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Results of General Meeting

Following the general meeting of the Company (the " General Meeting"), which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the notice of the General Meeting (the " Resolution") was duly passed on a poll as a special resolution.

Immediately prior to the passing of the Resolution, the Company's issued share capital comprised:

Total issued share capital: 66,381,114

Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 39,520,758

Total voting rights: 26,860,356

Accordingly, the Company was granted the authority to repurchase up to 4,026,367 shares pursuant to the terms of the Resolution.

The results of the poll were as follows:

For / discretion

%

Against

%

Proportion of issued share capital voted (1)

(%)

Votes
Withheld (2)

Resolution 1

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.

6,570,860

96.45

241,548

3.55

25.36%

2,828

Notes:

1.

Percentage figures have been calculated based on the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 6.00 p.m. on 11 August 2026 (the " Record Time"). At the Record Time, the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 shares, of which 39,520,758 shares were held in treasury. Each share carries one vote and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company at the Record Time was 26,860,356.

2.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of issued share capital voted.

A copy of the notice of the General Meeting is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism ( https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) and on the Company's website ( www.midwynd.com). Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the Resolution as set out above will shortly be published on the Company's website.

A copy of the Resolution passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

0131 378 0500

David Kidd (Chairman)

viathe Company Secretary

© 2026 PR Newswire
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