Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Following the general meeting of the Company (the " General Meeting"), which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the notice of the General Meeting (the " Resolution") was duly passed on a poll as a special resolution.

Immediately prior to the passing of the Resolution, the Company's issued share capital comprised:

Total issued share capital: 66,381,114

Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 39,520,758

Total voting rights: 26,860,356

Accordingly, the Company was granted the authority to repurchase up to 4,026,367 shares pursuant to the terms of the Resolution.

The results of the poll were as follows: