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WKN: 854167 | ISIN: CA1247651088 | Ticker-Symbol: CE9
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 15:30
24,500 Euro
+1,96 % +0,470
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CAE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,86023,11017:45
22,86023,11017:45
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 17:30 Uhr
75 Leser
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CAE Inc.: CAE announces the final 2026 Meeting Board of Directors election results and welcomes Bruce Ross to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announces the final director election results from its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee

Votes for

For (%)

Votes against

Against (%)

Sophie Brochu

197,552,431

77.47 %

57,454,470

22.53 %

Matthew Bromberg

253,533,889

99.42 %

1,472,809

0.58 %

Patrick Decostre

249,274,959

97.75 %

5,731,939

2.25 %

Elise Eberwein

247,889,860

97.21 %

7,116,843

2.79 %

Ian L. Edwards

252,407,524

98.98 %

2,599,373

1.02 %

Marianne Harrison

248,583,596

97.48 %

6,423,101

2.52 %

Peter Lee

250,510,158

98.24 %

4,496,546

1.76 %

Katherine A. Lehman

249,799,390

97.96 %

5,207,310

2.04 %

Mary Lou Maher

252,146,222

98.88 %

2,860,482

1.12 %

Bruce Ross

254,049,872

99.62 %

956,826

0.38 %

Calin Rovinescu

241,602,337

94.74 %

13,404,561

5.26 %

Patrick M. Shanahan

252,121,674

98.87 %

2,884,430

1.13 %

Louis Têtu

230,603,184

90.43 %

24,403,713

9.57 %

CAE is pleased to welcome Bruce Ross to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ross is Group Head of Artificial Intelligence and a member of the Group Executive at Royal Bank of Canada, and brings more than 30 years of global technology and business leadership experience to the Board. He previously served as RBC's Group Head, Technology & Operations and held several senior leadership roles at IBM, including President of IBM Canada.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations?in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

CAE Contacts:

Media Relations:
Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications
+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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