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ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2026 17:38 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Grassi Strengthens NYC Presence & Tax Practice with Integration of Hoffman Mulligan

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Grassi, a leading employee-owned advisory, tax and accounting firm, announced today that Hoffman Mulligan has joined the firm, strengthening its high-net-worth and tax practice capabilities and expanding its presence in New York City.

Effective August 1, the Hoffman Mulligan team, including partners Don Hoffman and Janet Mulligan, along with 20 professionals, has relocated to Grassi's New York City headquarters at 360 Madison Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY. This integration enhances Grassi's ability to serve high-net-worth individuals and closely held businesses with specialized tax advisory and planning solutions, further strengthening its position in a key market.

"Hoffman Mulligan brings a strong reputation for client service and deep technical expertise that closely aligns with our approach," said Louis C. Grassi, Founder and CEO of Grassi. "This is a strategic step to further expand our capabilities and presence in New York City. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we remain focused on building long-term relationships and delivering thoughtful, forward-looking advice."

Don Hoffman and Janet Mulligan bring over eight decades of combined experience advising individuals, families and business owners on complex tax matters. Together, they have established a reputation for personalized service, continuity, and proactive planning that aligns closely with Grassi's client-focused approach.

This integration reflects Grassi's ongoing commitment to organic growth and strategic expansion by investing in talent while maintaining its independence and high-touch client service model.

About Grassi
Grassi is a leading independent, employee-owned advisory, tax, and accounting firm serving middle-market businesses, public companies, high-net-worth individuals, and nonprofit organizations. Ranked the 52nd-largest accounting firm in the United States, Grassi is one of the few employee-owned ESOP firms of its size, delivering a high-touch, relationship-driven approach to client service. Grassi provides specialized services across key sectors, including construction, manufacturing and distribution, financial services, healthcare, nonprofit, real estate, architecture and engineering, and more. With 10 offices across the U.S. and global reach through PrimeGlobal, Grassi collaborates with clients to drive growth, manage complexity, and build lasting success. Learn more at www.grassiadvisors.com.

Media Contact:
Beth More
Chief Marketing Officer
bmore@grassiadvisors.com

SOURCE: Grassi



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grassi-strengthens-nyc-presence-and-tax-practice-with-integratio-1205588

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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