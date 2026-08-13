Fulton to assume CEO role in October after 11 years as CFO

Milliman, Inc., a leading global actuarial and consulting firm, today announced that Jim Fulton has been named Milliman's next Chief Executive Officer. Fulton has served as Milliman's Chief Financial Officer since 2015 and has been a leader driving the firm's organic growth and M&A strategy.

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Milliman, Inc., a leading global actuarial and consulting firm, today announced that Jim Fulton has been named Milliman's next Chief Executive Officer. Fulton has served as Milliman's Chief Financial Officer since 2015 and has been a leader driving the firm's organic growth and M&A strategy.

Fulton's appointment reflects Milliman's evolution from an actuarial firm to a multidisciplinary consultancy, risk management, and technology solution provider. His expertise includes stints with Big 4 accounting and private equity-owned firms as well as technology startups. Fulton's complementary perspective has helped fuel Milliman's emergence as a data and technology firm that continues to be the gold standard in actuarial consulting.

"Jim Fulton is the ideal leader as Milliman continues to grow and change in this complex and evolving environment," said Milliman Chair Bret Linton. "Jim knows Milliman and has been integral in our growth over the last decade. He lives our mission of serving our clients to protect the health and financial well-being of people everywhere."

Fulton has spent over 30 years as an executive and Certified Public Accountant (US), leading teams across technology and professional service firms. He began his career at PwC, where he spent 12 years as part of the assurance practice. From 2002 to 2011, Fulton was the chief financial officer and a partner at Crowe, a top US accounting firm. From 2011 to 2015, Fulton worked for a small venture capital firm at the University of Notre Dame's Innovation Park, helping launch tech and data analytic startups. Fulton is a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

"Milliman continues to be the trusted advisor to our clients, who look to us for deep expertise and data-driven solutions," said Jim Fulton. "In the 11 years I've served as the firm's financial leader I've come to know Milliman's remarkable people. I've seen how our talent and commitment to clients continue to be our differentiator. I'm looking forward to helping shape Milliman's future as we continue to grow and evolve."

Fulton succeeds Dermot Corry, who is retiring after completing a five-year term as CEO and a 44-year career. During Corry's tenure, Milliman continued its growth, made nine acquisitions, and diversified its mix of data resources, sophisticated analytics, and deep expertise.

"Milliman is a unique organization, with a commitment to independence and quality that attracts brilliant minds and cultivates innovation," said Dermot Corry. "It has been an honor to serve as CEO of Milliman. I couldn't be more excited for Jim as he assumes the CEO role. I wish him the best and know that Milliman will be in good hands."

About Milliman

Milliman leverages deep expertise, actuarial rigor, and advanced technology to develop solutions for a world at risk. We help clients in the public and private sectors navigate urgent, complex challenges, from extreme weather and market volatility to financial insecurity and rising health costs-so they can meet their business, financial, and social objectives. Our solutions encompass insurance, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at milliman.com.

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Contacts:

Jeremy Engdahl-Johnson

Milliman, Inc.

Tel: +1 646.473.3021

Jeremy.engdahl-johnson@milliman.com.