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WKN: 861226 | ISIN: DK0010287663 | Ticker-Symbol: NKT
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 18:19
130,90 Euro
+1,39 % +1,80
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NKT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NKT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,50131,6018:50
127,00130,9018:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 17:45 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NKT A/S: NKT updates financial outlook for 2026

Company Announcement

13 August 2026
Announcement No. 11

Based on the financial performance so far in 2026, and the expectations for the rest of the year, NKT updates the financial outlook for the full-year. The update is driven by the solid project execution across the business lines with the main contribution coming from Transmission and Grid Solutions & Accessories.

Revenue (standard metal prices) is expected to be approximately EUR 2.65-2.75bn (previously approximately 2.63-2.78bn) and operational EBITDA is expected to be approximately EUR 400-430m (previously approximately EUR 360-410m).

The financial outlook is subject to several assumptions including:

  • Satisfactory execution of high-voltage investments and projects to deliver on expected profitability margins
  • Satisfactory operational execution across business lines
  • Stable market conditions across business lines
  • No worsening of supply chains, including extended consequences of the conflict in the Middle East, resulting in material cost increases or lack of access to the required labour, materials, and services
  • Stable development in global economy, foreign currencies, and metal prices

The H1 2026 Interim Report will be released on 13 August 2026.

Contact


Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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