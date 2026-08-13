Global wearable band shipments fell 2% year over year in 2Q26, but the headline decline masks a growing divide in consumer demand according to the latest estimates from Omdia. Smartwatch shipments grew 6% on the strength of advanced sports models, while new screenless basic bands gained momentum as consumers increasingly gravitated towards either minimalist devices or more sophisticated sports watches.

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Worldwide wearable band shipments, 1Q23 to 2Q26

By contrast, the broader basic band category declined 9% as major vendors adjusted launch cadence and product lifecycles, while basic watches slipped 3% amid waning appeal, particularly in India where earlier shipment surges did not carry into 2026.

"The 2Q wearables market is splitting into two clear winners," said Jason Low, Research Director at Omdia. "Consumers want either minimalist, screenless trackers they can wear 24/7 or feature-rich sports watches with superior accuracy and multi-day battery life. Premium and screenless devices are gaining ground, while basic watches and mid-tier smartwatches are being left behind."

Advanced features shape smartwatch competition

Apple retained a commanding lead in smartwatches, with 46% global share, while Garmin posted the largest share gain among non-Apple vendors reaching 15% and drawing level with Samsung. Samsung remained marginally ahead in second place.

Garmin's progress reflects resilient demand for advanced use cases including running, cycling, and outdoor activities, supported by its efforts to broaden accessibility of its portfolio through recent additions to the Forerunner series.

"Garmin's market share gains highlight a clear trend: consumers are increasingly willing to pay premium prices for devices that deliver accurate, advanced training data and translate it into actionable insights," Low added. "Garmin has built its brand around data quality and performance features and that positioning is resonating strongly with broader group of consumers."

Huawei led the overall wearable band market with an 18% share in 2Q 2026, up one percentage point from 17% in 2Q 2025. Its performance was supported by continued expansion of its wearable portfolio, including the global launch of its flagship children's smartwatch.

"This launch marks an important milestone as Huawei expands its cellular wearables portfolio to international markets," said Cynthia Chen, Research Manager at Omdia. "Huawei's wearables are thriving globally supported by cross-platform smartphone compatibility and offer comprehensive health and fitness features, such as its new Diabetes Risk Study that appeals to a broad consumer base."

Screenless trackers surpassed 15% among basic band category

While the overall basic band segment, typically known as fitness trackers, continues to face headwinds, screenless models are emerging as a distinct growth area.

Following recent launches of Google's Fitbit Air and Garmin's Cirqa, screenless devices accounted for more than 15% of basic band shipments during the quarter. Shipments of Fitbit Air ramped quickly, positioning it as a credible alternative in the screenless band segment.

"Early momentum is encouraging, but sustained success will require continued improvements in stability and a thoughtful expansion of features to compete effectively with performance-oriented incumbents such as Whoop," Low said.

Across wearable bands, rising memory and storage costs are pushing average selling prices higher, reflected in recent price increases in Samsung's Galaxy Watch series and subsequent moves in select advanced sports watch lines. Leading brands with established ecosystems should showcase deeper device integration and enhanced personal AI features to demonstrate value and justify premium pricing. Omdia expects vendors to further differentiate around insight quality, battery life, and cross-platform experiences amid rising cost pressure in the second half of 2026.

Worldwide wearable band market share split

Omdia Preliminary Wearable Band Market: 2Q26 Vendor 2Q26 market share 2Q25 market share Huawei 18% 17% Xiaomi 17% 19% Apple 16% 15% Samsung 6% 9% Garmin 6% 4% Others 38% 36% Note: Preliminary estimates are subject to change on final release.

Xiaomi includes Redmi

Source: Omdia Connected Life Horizon Service (wearable band sell-in shipments), August 2026

Worldwide wearable band market share split

Omdia Preliminary Smartwatch Market: 2Q26 Vendor 2Q26 market share 2Q25 market share Apple 46% 48% Samsung 15% 17% Garmin 15% 11% Huawei 7% 7% XTC (imoo) 6% 5% Others 10% 12% Note: Preliminary estimates are subject to change on final release.

Xiaomi includes Redmi

Source: Omdia Connected Life Horizon Service (wearable band sell-in shipments), August 2026

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com