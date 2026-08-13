Bitazza Thailand: Thailand Advances Toward Global Digital Asset Standards as Bitazza Achieves Travel Rule Readiness with Sumsub

BANGKOK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's digital asset industry is entering a new phase of regulatory maturity as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prepares to implement the Travel Rule later this year. Developed in line with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the regulation requires digital asset business operators to collect and securely exchange specific information relating to qualifying digital asset transfers in order to strengthen Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) measures.

The implementation of the Travel Rule marks an important milestone in Thailand's digital asset regulatory framework, reinforcing transparency, enhancing transaction traceability, and aligning the country's digital asset ecosystem with internationally recognised compliance standards adopted across leading financial centres worldwide.

In preparation for the upcoming regulation, Bitazza Thailand, a digital asset broker licensed by the Ministry of Finance and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has completed the development of its Travel Rule infrastructure ahead of the official enforcement timeline, reaffirming the Company's long-standing commitment to responsible innovation and regulatory compliance.

Since 2025, Bitazza Thailand has been working with Sumsub, the first AI-powered trust infrastructure for compliance at scale, to strengthen its capabilities across customer verification, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and risk management. Building on this strategic collaboration, the Company has expanded its implementation to include Sumsub's Travel Rule solution in preparation for the SEC's upcoming regulatory requirements. Backed by the largest Travel Rule directory of over 2,100 virtual asset service providers (VASPs), the solution enables secure information exchange between VASPs, strengthening transaction monitoring, customer protection, and compliance with internationally recognised standards ahead of the SEC's regulatory deadline.

"We have always believed that mass adoption of digital assets must be built on trust, transparency, and responsible regulation," said Mr. Tanawat Sutuntivorakoon, Chief Executive Officer of Bitazza Thailand. "The implementation of the Travel Rule represents another important step in strengthening Thailand's digital asset ecosystem. We have proactively invested in upgrading our compliance infrastructure ahead of the official implementation to ensure our customers continue to receive services that meet international standards while maintaining the highest levels of security, transparency, and trust."

"Thailand's move to implement the Travel Rule reflects a broader shift across Southeast Asia toward regulated, interoperable digital asset markets," said Ms. Penny Chai, Vice President, APAC at Sumsub. "Through our partnership with Bitazza Thailand, we're combining secure cross-border data exchange with the identity verification and risk management capabilities regulated businesses need to scale confidently. As more regulators across the region adopt similar frameworks, this kind of trust infrastructure will be essential to keeping Thailand's digital asset ecosystem competitive and internationally connected."

Beyond regulatory compliance, the Travel Rule plays an increasingly important role in enabling greater interoperability between regulated digital asset service providers globally. By improving the traceability of digital asset transactions, the framework helps detect and prevent illicit financial activities, including money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, and the misuse of digital assets through mule accounts or other criminal networks.

The adoption of internationally recognised Travel Rule standards also supports Thailand's broader ambition of becoming a trusted regional digital asset hub. By aligning domestic regulations with global best practices, the framework strengthens institutional confidence, facilitates international cooperation, and creates a more credible environment for innovation, investment, and responsible digital asset adoption.

The Thailand Digital Asset Association (TDA), the industry's leading non-profit association representing Thailand's digital asset ecosystem, welcomed the implementation of the Travel Rule as an important step toward strengthening industry standards and international competitiveness. "The implementation of the Travel Rule represents another significant step in advancing Thailand's digital asset market toward internationally recognized standards. Beyond strengthening regulatory oversight, it helps build greater confidence among users, investors, and financial institutions, both domestically and internationally. As digital asset businesses operate under the same compliance framework adopted by leading global financial centers, Thailand's digital asset industry will become increasingly credible, creating greater opportunities for cross-border collaboration, investment, and innovation." said Mr. Nares Laopannarai, President of the Thai Digital Asset Association.

As part of its broader compliance strategy, Bitazza Thailand has continuously worked alongside key regulatory and public sector agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and other relevant authorities to strengthen transaction monitoring, enhance customer protection, and develop systems capable of identifying suspicious activities.

"With our Travel Rule infrastructure now in place, we are confident in our readiness to support Thailand's next phase of digital asset regulation," Mr. Tanawat added.

"We remain committed to working alongside regulators, technology partners, and the wider industry to help build a transparent, secure, and internationally trusted digital asset ecosystem that benefits both Thailand and the broader global financial community."

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