Toronto REALTOR Sam Kamra Launches RealEstateBuyer.ca to Buy Homes Directly for Cash Across Ontario and Alberta

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / If you've taken even a casual glance at local real estate headlines lately, you already know the story: soaring holding costs, unpredictable interest rate shifts, longer days on market, and buyers taking their sweet time to make an offer. For homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area and major urban hubs in Alberta, selling a home through traditional channels can feel like an exhausting test of endurance.

Between cleaning up for last-minute open houses, staging every room, dealing with conditional offers that fall apart at the eleven hour, and watching mortgage renewal dates loom on the horizon, the pressure on property owners has never been higher.

To solve this friction, veteran Toronto REALTOR Sam Kamra - a top-producing Sales Representative with RE/MAX Millennium Real Estate who has closed over $1 billion in career sales volume-has officially launched RealEstateBuyer.ca.

Co-founded alongside software architect and technology lead Alex Prikhodko, RealEstateBuyer.ca operates as a dedicated direct-purchase platform. It gives property owners across Ontario and Alberta a fast, guaranteed, and off-market path to liquidate property or execute strategic joint-venture renovations without paying real estate agent commissions, hosting public open houses, or waiting months for conditional financing to clear.

The platform's rollout has already captured major media attention, including a featured story in The Globe and Mail coverage on RealEstateBuyer.ca. For a comprehensive look at the regional rollout, read the full Sam Kamra RealEstateBuyer.ca release announcement.

Navigating the Shift in Canadian Real Estate

To understand why direct buying platforms are surging in popularity, you have to look at what's actually happening on the ground in real estate markets across Canada.

For years, the standard playbook was simple: put a sign in the front yard, list on the public MLS system, host a weekend open house, and wait for multiple offers to come rolling in. But today's economic climate has created a very different reality for sellers:

Stricter Lender Underwriting: Traditional buyers are finding it harder than ever to secure final mortgage approvals, causing conditional deals to collapse just days before closing.

Escalating Holding Costs: Property taxes, maintenance, utility bills, and high interest payments mean that every extra month a home sits listed eats directly into a homeowner's hard-earned equity.

Private Mortgage Renewal Stress: A massive wave of short-term private loans and secondary mortgages are coming due. Homeowners facing sky-high renewal rates or sudden calls for capital often don't have 90 to 120 days to wait for a traditional buyer.

Estate & Probate Complexity: Inheriting a property that requires major structural work or clearing out decades of belongings can quickly become a multi-month burden for estate executors and families.

While direct buying provides a lifeline for sellers needing speed and certainty, the direct-buying industry itself has developed a serious image problem-one that Sam Kamra is actively working to correct.

Direct Balance-Sheet Buying vs. Unlicensed Assignment Wholesalers

One of the primary drivers behind launching RealEstateBuyer.ca was educating consumers on the stark difference between genuine balance-sheet investors and the influx of speculative "assignment wholesalers" operating throughout Ontario and Western Canada.

If you've ever seen hand-written "We Buy Houses for Cash" flyers taped to hydro poles or posted on social media boards, you've seen wholesaler marketing in action. The reality behind most of these operators is concerning:

How Wholesaler Assignment Schemes Really Work

Low-Ball Option Contracts: Wholesalers target stressed property owners, getting them to sign a purchase contract far below market value by promising a quick, hassle-free cash purchase. The Middleman Shopping Spree: The wholesaler doesn't actually have the cash or capital to buy the property themselves. Instead, they take the purchase contract and shop it around to private flippers or speculative buyers, charging a massive "assignment fee" (often $30,000 to $100,000+) just for handing over the paperwork. Double-Dipping Equity Loss: Because both the middleman wholesaler and the end investor need to make a substantial profit, the seller gets squeezed from both sides, receiving a fraction of what their home is actually worth. High Risk of Abandoned Deals: If the wholesaler fails to find a secondary buyer willing to pay their assignment markup before the closing date, they simply walk away using contract loopholes. The seller is left high and dry, having wasted precious weeks while carrying ongoing mortgage debts.

The RealEstateBuyer.ca Approach

In sharp contrast to speculative assignors, RealEstateBuyer.ca acts as the actual principal buyer. Engineered by tech lead Alex Prikhodko and backed by private balance-sheet capital, Sam Kamra evaluates each property directly.

Zero Assignment Surcharges: You deal directly with the end buyer, meaning no predatory middlemen taking cuts out of your equity.

Firm, Unconditional Contracts: Agreements are executed without subject-to-financing or conditional inspection clauses designed to renegotiate the price down later.

Direct Private Capital: Purchases are funded directly through verified balance-sheet reserves, guaranteeing that when a closing date is set, the funds arrive at your lawyer's office on time.

The Joint Venture (JV) Renovation Model: Unlocking Maximum Equity

A direct cash buyout is a fast, unconditional solution, but it isn't the only way to sell. Many homeowners know their property could command a top-tier price if it were updated, but they simply lack the $50,000 to $150,000 in cash required for a modern renovation-or they don't want the headache of managing general contractors, architectural plans, and city building permits.

To solve this, RealEstateBuyer.ca offers a structured Joint Venture (JV) Renovation Framework. This option lets property owners capture the post-renovation upside of their home without spending a single dollar out-of-pocket or taking on construction risks.

How the Joint Venture Renovation Framework Works:

Title Security: The homeowner remains 100% on legal title throughout the entire project. You never sign away your property rights. 100% Capital Injection: Sam Kamra and his venture capital pool provide 100% of the funds needed for materials, labor, staging, permits, and design work. Turnkey Management: The project management team handles the entire process from start to finish-including architectural drawings, municipal building permits, hiring licensed trades, interior design, and professional staging. Public Market Exposure: Once transformed into a move-in ready showcase home, the property is listed on the open market to attract top-dollar bids. Profit Distribution: When the sale closes, the homeowner receives their guaranteed base equity plus an agreed-upon share of the additional profit generated by the renovation.

Expanding into Alberta: Calgary, Edmonton, and Beyond

While Ontario remains a core market, RealEstateBuyer.ca has officially expanded its direct purchasing operations into Alberta, targeting key growth centers like Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, and surrounding municipal corridors.

Alberta's real estate dynamics are moving at record speed. Driven by inter-provincial migration, strong economic fundamentals, and an influx of buyers relocating from higher-cost coastal provinces, Western Canadian real estate demands agile solutions.

Core Regional Operations:

Ontario Regions: Toronto & Core GTA, York Region (Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill), Peel Region (Brampton, Mississauga), Durham & Halton Regions, Hamilton & Niagara Corridor.

Alberta Expansion: Greater Calgary Area, Edmonton Metropolitan Region, Red Deer & Central Alberta, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, and high-growth suburban hubs.

Why Expanding Direct Cash Purchases to Alberta Matters

Fast-Moving Inter-Provincial Sellers: Homeowners relocating between Ontario and Alberta often need synchronized closing dates so they aren't stuck paying two mortgages simultaneously.

Out-of-Province Estate Holdings: Ontarians who inherit properties in Calgary or Edmonton frequently prefer a direct, as-is cash sale over traveling out west to manage repairs and showings.

Investor Portfolio Restructuring: Real estate investors rebalancing portfolios between Western Canada and Ontario can liquidate single properties or entire multi-unit packages quickly without tenant eviction friction.

Clearing Up the Corporate Structure: Independent Entities & Key Roles

To ensure complete transparency, regulatory compliance, and market clarity, Sam Kamra maintains clear boundaries across his professional licensed practice, independent tech business ventures, and mortgage broker relationships.

1. RE/MAX Millennium Real Estate

Sam Kamra conducts his licensed real estate representation for traditional buyers and sellers as a Sales Representative with RE/MAX Millennium Real Estate, led by Broker of Record Ron Sally.

Important Distinction: RE/MAX Millennium Real Estate and Broker of Record Ron Sally represent the brokerage under which Sam Kamra conducts licensed real estate agency activities. Neither RE/MAX Millennium nor Ron Sally are parent corporations, co-owners, or financial partners of RealEstateBuyer.ca.

2. RealEstateBuyer.ca Direct Purchase Platform

RealEstateBuyer.ca is a private, independent business venture owned and operated directly by Sam Kamra and tech co-founder Alex Prikhodko. It functions as a private acquisition vehicle for off-market cash purchases and Joint Venture renovation projects across Ontario and Alberta.

3. LendingHub.ca Mortgage Brokerage

For homeowners, buyers, or real estate investors seeking traditional mortgage financing, debt refinancing, or private lending arrangements, services are provided by independent mortgage brokerages such as LendingHub.ca, founded by Principal Broker Sunil Sally.

Important Distinction: LendingHub.ca is an independent mortgage brokerage serving clients across numerous real estate firms in Ontario. It operates as an unaffiliated entity from RealEstateBuyer.ca.

Exposing Industry Misconduct: Fraud, Inflated Appraisals & Predatory Loans

Beyond building technology and executing real estate transactions, Sam Kamra is a vocal advocate for consumer protection and market integrity.

In a widely discussed national report, Sam Kamra exposed rampant fraud in the mortgage and real estate industries on Financial Post. The expose shed light on systemic issues that have harmed everyday homeowners and destabilized local property values.

Key Issues Exposed in the Financial Post Feature:

Fabricated Income Documentation: Unethical bad actors forging job letters and bank statements to trick lenders into approving unmanageable debt loads.

Manipulated Property Appraisals: Artificially inflating comparative home evaluations to justify oversized private loans with predatory fee structures.

Predatory High-Fee Private Mortgages: Short-term loans stacked with upfront broker charges, lender fees, and high interest rates designed to push financially stressed homeowners into default.

Assignment Contract Exploitation: Middleman wholesalers using aggressive tactics to lock vulnerable seniors or estate executors into predatory contracts.

"Consumer trust is the backbone of the housing market," states Sam Kamra. "Whether a homeowner decides to list traditionally through RE/MAX Millennium, secure mortgage financing via an independent brokerage like LendingHub.ca, or take a direct off-market cash offer on RealEstateBuyer.ca, they deserve total legal transparency, zero hidden fees, and absolute honesty."

Buying "As-Is": What Types of Properties Qualify?

One of the biggest pain points when selling a home on the open market is prepping the property for picky buyers. Repairs, staging, deep cleaning, and tenant management can cost tens of thousands of dollars before a single offer comes in.

RealEstateBuyer.ca purchases residential assets strictly

Media Contact Information

Sam Kamra

info@realestatebuyer.ca

SOURCE: RealEstateBuyer.ca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/toronto-realtorr-sam-kamra-launches-realestatebuyer.ca-to-buy-homes-directly-for-cash-a-1206996