Bang & Olufsen A/S: Annual General Meeting

At today's Annual General Meeting, the following resolutions were approved in accordance with the agenda.

The general meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report, approved the company's audited annual report for the financial year 2025/26 and granted discharge to the company's Executive Management Board and Board of Directors. Furthermore, the general meeting resolved that no dividend should be paid and that the year's profit was to be carried forward to the next financial year.

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2025/26.

The Board of Directors had submitted the following proposals which were adopted by the general meeting:

Approval of the company's updated remuneration policy.

Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026/27.

Renewal of authorisation to the Board of Directors to allow the company to acquire treasury shares in the period until 19 August 2027 up to a total of 10% of the company's share capital at the time of the authorisation, provided that the company's total holding of treasury shares does not at any time exceed 10% of the company share capital and that the purchase price paid at the time of the acquisition does not differ by more than 10% from the quoted price on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Authorisation to the chair of the meeting to notify the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions adopted and make such amendments to the documents submitted to the Danish Business Authority as the Danish Business Authority may require.

Based on the distribution of proxies and postal votes received prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors withdrew the proposal under agenda item 5.4 to renew the authorisations to increase the company's share capital.

The board members Juha Christen Christensen, Albert Bensoussan, Anders Colding Friis, Jesper Jarlbæk, Nancy Liu and Tuula Rytilä were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

The accounting firm Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as auditor of the company in relation to statutory financial reporting.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Juha Christen Christensen as Chair and Albert Bensoussan as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

Juha Christen Christensen Gianfilippo Testa

Chair CEO

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

Marie Elbæk

Global Corporate Communications lead

Phone: +45 6021 2542