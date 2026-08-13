Lighthouse Point, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Custom Lip Balm Store, an online supplier of customized promotional lip balm, today announced the release of an online resource for real estate professionals. The guide outlines ways agents, brokerages, and property teams can use customized lip balm in open-house materials, client communications, closing appointments, and community outreach.

Custom Lip Balm Store Releases Realtor Client Outreach Guide



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The resource was developed for real estate professionals seeking practical, branded items that can be integrated into routine client-facing activities. It reviews possible uses for customized lip balm across the buying and selling process, from initial property viewings through post-closing follow-up.

According to the guide, open houses are one setting in which agents can include branded items with printed property information, contact details, or local-market materials. A compact item can be placed on a sign-in table, included with brochures, or added to information packs prepared for prospective buyers and sellers.

The guide also addresses closing appointments and post-closing communications. Real estate professionals may include customized lip balm in client packages alongside home-maintenance materials, moving checklists, referral information, or contact cards. The goal is to provide a useful item that retains the agent's name and contact details after a transaction has concluded.

For brokerages and real estate teams, the resource covers approaches for maintaining consistent branding across offices, neighborhoods, events, and agent groups. Label designs can feature a brokerage name, agent logo, telephone number, website, or a short message relevant to a local real estate market. Teams can also use different designs for open houses, seasonal outreach, client appreciation materials, or community events.

The resource outlines several formulation and customization considerations. Agents can select from standard, natural beeswax, and SPF lip balm options based on audience preferences and campaign requirements. Customization may include single-color imprinting or full-color labels, depending on the selected product format.

Custom Lip Balm Store uses a digital artwork review process for customized orders. Clients submit logo files and key label information, then review a proof before production. The process allows real estate professionals to confirm that the practice name, agent contact details, and visual elements are correctly presented.

"Real estate professionals manage many moments of direct contact with prospective and existing clients," said Simonay Goothusen, Vice President at Custom Lip Balm Store. "This resource was created to show how a compact, customized item can be incorporated into those touchpoints in a consistent and practical way."

The guide is now available through Custom Lip Balm Store's online content resources. The company also maintains a Realtor-focused product section for agents and brokerages seeking customized lip balm for open houses, closing materials, and local outreach.

Custom Lip Balm Store's Realtor resource and related product information are available at www.customlipbalmstore.com.

About Custom Lip Balm Store

Custom Lip Balm Store is an online supplier of customized promotional lip balm and related products for businesses, dental and orthodontic practices, real estate professionals, and event organizers. The company provides logo-ready lip balm in a range of flavors and formulations, with ordering and artwork support available online and by phone.

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Source: Plentisoft