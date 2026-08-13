Osogbo, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - The Coalition for Democratic Integrity and Civic Rights (CDICR) today issued a formal statement calling on international partners, regional organizations, and foreign diplomatic missions to deploy observation teams to closely monitor the Osun State governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026.





Osun state election 2026



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The coalition highlighted that independent, international observation plays a vital role in supporting institutional transparency, reinforcing civic confidence, and encouraging a peaceful voting environment across all 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

"We encourage the international community-including the European Union, ECOWAS, the African Union, and diplomatic missions in Nigeria-to maintain active field engagement throughout election week," said Shola Olubiyi, media relations lead for the Coalition for Democratic Integrity and Civic Rights. "International observation provides valuable support to election administrators, security agencies, and voters by fostering an open, orderly, and highly credible democratic process."

Key Priorities for International and Domestic Monitoring

The CDICR outlined three primary areas where active engagement from international observers and domestic agencies can support optimal election delivery:

Active Observer Presence: Recommends that regional and international missions deploy field monitoring teams across urban and rural polling units to observe voting proceedings, accreditation, and result collation.



Professional Security Coordination: Calls on law enforcement agencies, led by the Nigeria Police Force, to maintain neutral, preventive security deployments to protect voters, electoral personnel, and accredited observers, particularly in high-density centers such as Osogbo, Ifelodun, and Oriade.



Logistical & Technological Transparency: Encourages the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure seamless material delivery and uninterrupted result uploads via the IReV portal to maintain real-time public visibility.

Baseline Pre-Election Survey Indicators

In its accompanying Pre-Election Assessment Report, the CDICR compiled field survey data reflecting voter readiness across the state:

High Documentation: Permanent Voter Card (PVC) distribution reached approximately 96 percent statewide prior to the campaign close.

Civic Intent: Over 90 percent of sampled respondents indicated an intent to participate on election day.

Digital Transmission Trust: 75 percent of surveyed voters expressed confidence in electronic result transmission via the IReV portal.

Public Feedback: Field preference indicators in the report note positive public feedback regarding state infrastructure and social service delivery programs.

The full CDICR Pre-Election Assessment Report is available upon request through Pumpkin PR Agency.

About the Coalition for Democratic Integrity and Civic Rights (CDICR)

The Coalition for Democratic Integrity and Civic Rights (CDICR) is an independent civil society initiative dedicated to tracking electoral governance, supporting civic participation, and promoting democratic transparency across West Africa.

On Behalf Of: Coalition for Democratic Integrity and Civic Rights (CDICR)

SOURCE: Coalition for Democratic Integrity and Civic Rights (CDICR)

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Source: Tedfuel