Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) ("SalesCloser") to deploy SalesCloser's conversational AI sales-agent technology across OCAL's vehicle-finance operations. The agreement gives OCAL the rights to use SalesCloser's technology in its market, utilizing OCAL's proprietary knowledge base.

SalesCloser, based in Vancouver and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, builds AI-powered virtual sales agents that hold real, personalized sales conversations over voice, video and browser-based calls. Its agents qualify leads, run product demonstrations, answer questions, follow up and schedule meetings, in multiple languages, and integrate with existing customer-relationship-management and business systems. The platform is designed to give a business far more selling capacity without adding people at the same rate, while keeping every interaction consistent and on-message.

For OCAL, the agreement is a meaningful step up in capability. The Company already uses voice AI to reach and qualify people looking to finance a vehicle. SalesCloser's technology extends that from voice alone to full conversational selling across voice, video and screen-shared demonstrations, handled by AI agents that can operate at scale and around the clock. OCAL intends to put these agents to work across its funnel, from first contact through to guiding a customer toward an approval.

OCAL and SalesCloser also intend to work together on technology aimed at a larger goal: an AI system that can manage the entire vehicle-purchase cycle from end to end. The objective is for AI agents to take a customer from first contact, through financing and the structuring of an approved deal, to closing, and through to sourcing the right vehicle from the OPENLANE (NYSE: OPNL) auction network that OCAL already uses.

If realized, that kind of end-to-end automation would sit at the center of OCAL's economics. Much of the cost and time in auto finance comes from the human work of engaging customers, structuring deals and moving each one through to funding. Software that can carry more of that work, consistently and at scale, is directly relevant to OCAL's cost per funded deal, the speed of its cycle, and its ability to grow across markets without growing headcount at the same pace. It is also the kind of capability that is difficult for a traditional, lot-based dealer to match.

Securing this technology on an exclusive basis in its market is intended to give OCAL an advantage that competitors cannot simply license for themselves. Combined with OCAL's existing credit-routing, lender network and OPENLANE sourcing, the addition of SalesCloser's AI agents is meant to strengthen the part of the business, customer engagement and conversion, that most directly drives growth.

"This moves our AI capabilities to the next generation," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL. "We already use voice AI to reach customers. With SalesCloser, we are adding AI agents that can actually sell, over voice, video and live demonstrations, and we have secured that technology exclusively for our market. It is a genuine step change in what our platform can do."

"Our goal with SalesCloser is bigger than any single feature," added Mr. Moghareh. "We are working toward AI that can take a customer through the entire journey, from the first conversation to financing, closing and sourcing the vehicle from OPENLANE. If we get there, it changes the economics of this business."

The agreement is part of OCAL's strategy of building its operations on technology it owns or controls, so it can scale its model without the overhead of a traditional dealership network.

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its technology stack, which includes workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system, is built specifically for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

About SalesCloser Technologies Ltd.

SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5) is a Vancouver-based conversational AI software company. Its platform deploys AI-powered virtual sales agents that hold real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups and meeting scheduling, in multiple languages and integrated with existing customer-relationship-management and business systems. SalesCloser operates a subscription software model. Further information is available at salescloser.ai.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's business plans and technology development; the exclusive agreement with SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. and the deployment and joint development of AI sales-agent technology, including technology intended to automate stages of the vehicle-purchase cycle from customer engagement through financing, closing and vehicle sourcing; plans to expand into various provinces and, over time, into the United States; and, where applicable, proposed acquisitions and related appointments. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; the continued availability and performance of the SalesCloser technology; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company and SalesCloser to develop and deploy the technology as intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In particular, the development of technology to automate the full vehicle-purchase cycle is at an early stage and there is no assurance that any such capability will be completed or deployed on the timelines described or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general, including the development and adoption of artificial intelligence; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309499

Source: OCAL Financial