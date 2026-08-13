Lawsuit alleges Samir Patel helped pressure Cirino BV to sell him its Cialdini Institute stake far below value while leaving known debts and creditors unpaid

ATLANTA, USA, August 13, 2026 - Cirino BV: Dutch entrepreneur Bas Wouters and his companies including Cirino BV have filed a civil lawsuit in the Netherlands against Samir Patel, CEO of Trophy Point Capital, alleging that Patel played a significant role in the disputed Cialdini Institute transaction.

The lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Oost-Brabant, also names Dr. Robert Cialdini, Bobette Gorden, Cialdini Institute LLC, Influence At Work LLC, and Christopher Phelps as defendants. The claim seeks approximately EUR 31.99 million.

From USD 8.4 Million to USD 250,000

According to the summons, Patel was not a passive buyer. The complaint alleges that Patel participated in a structure that resulted in Cirino BV being pressured to sell its 73% interest in the Cialdini Institute for USD 250,000, despite an enterprise valuation of approximately USD 11.5 million.

Based on that valuation, Cirino's 73% interest was worth approximately USD 8.4 million, making the USD 250,000 sale price roughly three cents on the dollar.

Known Debts Allegedly Remained Unpaid After the Transaction

The complaint further alleges that Patel and other defendants had access to financial records, creditor obligations, and transaction documents showing that substantial known debts to Wouters, Cirino BV, affiliated Dutch entities, and third-party creditors remained unpaid after the transaction.

The filing also highlights the Paul Martinelli / Stickman Productions obligation. According to the complaint, that Cialdini Institute debt remained unpaid even though Patel knew or should have known that Wouters remained personally exposed, effectively leaving Wouters to face that liability after the business value had been transferred.

According to the filing, these obligations were not hidden or newly discovered; they were allegedly visible in the company's records, attached to the stock purchase agreement and known to the acquiring parties.

That distinction matters because Patel was not an inexperienced buyer. He is the CEO of Trophy Point Capital, and the allegations concern the conduct of a professional investor assessing and acquiring a controlling interest in a business.

The Alleged Pattern

In simple terms, the filing alleges three central facts:

Pressure: Patel allegedly participated in a structure that resulted in Cirino BV being pressured to sell its controlling 73% stake. Price: Patel acquired that stake for USD 250,000 - roughly three cents on the dollar based on the valuation cited in the summons. Unpaid obligations: After the transaction, substantial known obligations to Wouters, Cirino BV, affiliated entities, and third-party creditors allegedly remained unpaid despite the acquiring parties having access to the underlying financial information.

Read the Filing. Check the evidence. Make Up Your Own Mind.

No court has ruled on the merits. Patel and the other defendants may dispute the allegations and respond in court.

The Dutch civil summons, English translation, exhibit index, timeline, and 200+ exhibits can be reviewed at CialdiniCase.com .

Legal Notice: Based on allegations in a Dutch civil filing and supporting materials. Intended for public disclosure and media reference, not harassment, personal attack, or a request for third parties to contact any defendant.

Contact: Bas Wouters, +31 6 526 55 466, bas@cirino.nl