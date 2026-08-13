Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2026 19:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A New Era of Self-Care Begins in Lubbock as Glo Tanning Opens

LUBBOCK, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Lubbock, Texas, on August 8, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Melanie Mudukuti, who is focused on expanding access to modern wellness and self-care offerings in the Lubbock community while building a strong team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 130 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"More people today are looking for wellness experiences that fit into their everyday lives without sacrificing quality," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We're excited to bring that experience to Lubbock by creating a space where advanced wellness technology and exceptional customer care come together under one roof."

Location:

411 University Ave. #120
Lubbock, Texas 79401

Contact:

PR@Glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-new-era-of-self-care-begins-in-lubbock-as-glo-tanning-opens-1206568

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.