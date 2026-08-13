LUBBOCK, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Lubbock, Texas, on August 8, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Melanie Mudukuti, who is focused on expanding access to modern wellness and self-care offerings in the Lubbock community while building a strong team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 130 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"More people today are looking for wellness experiences that fit into their everyday lives without sacrificing quality," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We're excited to bring that experience to Lubbock by creating a space where advanced wellness technology and exceptional customer care come together under one roof."

Location:

411 University Ave. #120

Lubbock, Texas 79401

Contact:

PR@Glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-new-era-of-self-care-begins-in-lubbock-as-glo-tanning-opens-1206568