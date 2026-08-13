Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery: Dr. Louis DeJoseph Outlines Important Considerations for Neck Lift Candidates

Dr. Louis DeJoseph reviews who may benefit from a neck lift and why surgeon credentials, aesthetic style, and realistic expectations matter when considering treatment.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / The neck is among the first areas to show age, and it is almost always visible. Dr. Louis DeJoseph , a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon at Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery in Atlanta, has outlined the signs that suggest someone may be a candidate for neck lift surgery, along with what patients should look for when selecting a surgeon.

The Signs That Point Toward a Neck Lift

Dr. DeJoseph points to several signs that suggest someone may be a candidate for a neck lift. Sagging or loose skin beneath the chin is one of the most common signs that the neck area is losing elasticity and definition. Vertical banding, sometimes called turkey neck, is another. Those visible neck bands are caused by the platysma muscle and can become more prominent over time.

A jawline that has lost definition is a third. All of these can add up to a sense that the neck is giving away a person's age, even when facial skin still looks youthful. A neck lift can restore contour and separation between the neck and the jawline for a more youthful profile.

Why the Neck Changes Over Time

Those changes have a few common causes. Age is often the culprit, though weight fluctuations and sun exposure play a role as well.

Gravity, shifting tissue distribution, and environmental exposure produce what some call a turkey neck or turkey gobbler. Because most people develop it as they mature, some start preventative measures in their mid-thirties or forties.

Weight fluctuations can stretch the skin past its capacity to recover. The neck may then hold loose skin and stubborn fat below the chin, so a person can still look overweight after major weight loss. Some report a double or triple chin after bariatric surgery or strict dieting.

The face, neck, and décolleté are among the first areas to display the effects of aging, as they're often exposed to the sun's harmful rays more than other parts of the body. When texture and brown spots are also a concern, Dr. DeJoseph may recommend laser skin resurfacing treatments.

Who Qualifies as a Candidate

Neck lift surgery is performed on men and women alike, and Dr. DeJoseph takes care to maintain the feminine or masculine characteristics of the face. Patients are generally cleared if they are in good health and have no condition that would complicate surgery or healing.

A few adjustments may be recommended before surgery to protect the patient's health and the outcome. Smokers are asked to stop in the weeks beforehand, and patients may be given guidance on diet or on medications they are already taking. Some need medical clearance from their primary care doctor, and Dr. DeJoseph may request records, blood tests, and imaging.

What the Surgery Involves

Neck lift surgery, known medically as lower rhytidectomy or platysmaplasty, is performed under general anesthesia. Dr. DeJoseph makes an incision behind each ear near the earlobe to reach the neck tissues, larger in more extensive cases. The platysma, the muscle band on both sides of the neck, may be tightened by cutting this fibrous sheet or by elevating it intact. An incision below the chin lets a small cannula reach the fat of the jawline and neck, which can be removed or moved to areas lacking volume. Many surgeries require trimming excess skin, though minor corrections may not need it. Healing takes five to seven days, longer when combined with other procedures.

How to Evaluate a Facial Plastic Surgeon

Dr. DeJoseph tells patients to research the surgeon first, starting with credentials. "Everybody's going to get online and do their own homework as far as the basics," he said in an Instagram post. "Where was someone trained? What type of training do they have? Are they board certified in the area that you're looking for?"

Photographs come next, online or at the office if a practice has not posted them. "It's important to pick someone who has the same aesthetic that you are looking for," he said. "Certain surgeons like a little more dramatic look; certain surgeons like a little more understated look. I personally like a little more understated look where I like you to look like you."

He also tells patients to make sure what they want fits that surgeon's style, and to seek out firsthand accounts. "You can talk to a few other patients who've had a similar procedure that you're looking for and listen to their experience," he added. "What was it like? Did they get what they were looking for out of it?"

When Surgery Is Not the First Step

Not everyone who asks about the procedure needs it. Patients with healthy, elastic skin may be candidates for non-surgical treatment or for the liposuction portion alone. In other cases the neck lift is paired with a facelift to address slack muscles, extra skin, and excess fat across the face and neck.

Results are permanent, but the surgery cannot prevent future aging. Many patients have one neck lift in their lifetime; others opt for a touch-up years later.

Scheduling a Consultation in Atlanta

Patients who are unsure whether they qualify do not have to guess. Consultations are designed to help them understand their options and what results are realistic for their goals. They can contact the practice or call the Sandy Springs office at (770) 457-6303.

About Dr. Louis DeJoseph

Dr. DeJoseph received his undergraduate degree in Molecular Biology from King's College, graduating Cum Laude, and his doctorate of medicine from the College of Medicine at Penn State. He completed his residency in Otolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and was one of only 38 surgeons selected worldwide to undergo further specialty training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery in affiliation with Emory University in Atlanta.

He is board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and the American Board of Laser Surgery. He holds an academic appointment as Clinical Instructor at Emory University School of Medicine. He is an active medical staff member at Emory Dunwoody, Northside, Grady, and North Fulton hospitals, and is involved with the FACE to FACE program in Atlanta, which provides restorative surgery for battered women and victims of domestic violence.

About Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery

Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery was founded in 1970 as Georgia's first cosmetic surgery practice center to specialize in aesthetic plastic surgery for both facial and body procedures. The practice is located in Atlanta off GA-400, one exit south of the Perimeter Mall, with free parking and a VIP entrance for patients who require additional privacy. Its surgeons operate in a fully licensed and AAAHC-accredited outpatient surgery center.

Location and Contact Information

Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery

6085 Barfield Rd #100

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Phone: (770) 457-6303

Website: www.picosmeticsurgery.com

SOURCE: Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-louis-dejoseph-outlines-important-considerations-for-neck-lift-ca-1206746