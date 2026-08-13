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ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2026 19:26 Uhr
186 Leser
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Streamlined Media Management Meets a Fresh Look

3BL's Editor Just Got Easier To Work With. We've Consolidated Media Uploads Into a Single Button and Given Featured Images the Spotlight They Deserve.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / 3BL's editor streamlines multimedia management

One button for all your media

Previously, contributors had to navigate separate buttons for different media types. Now, everything lives behind one integrated button - images, video, audio, and embeds included.

  • Access all accepted media types from a single area

  • See file types, sizes, and sources before you upload

  • Reuse existing assets without re-uploading them


Media is now accessible from a centralized button

Why it matters

"A strong image is what keeps your readers engaged throughout your story."

Here's the case for prioritizing your inline media:

  1. Compelling media gives your story a chance to stand out in a crowded feed

  2. Sharp, well-chosen media signals credibility and professionalism

  3. The right media drives higher click-through and read rates

In short: inline media selection is a strategic decision, not a decorative afterthought - and it's exactly why we're rolling this update out network-wide.

Try it today - log in and look for the new media button in the editor's toolbar.

In case you missed it:

3BL Media

Find more stories and multimedia from 3BL at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/streamlined-media-management-meets-a-fresh-look-1207068

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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