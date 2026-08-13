SVB&T Corp.: SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2026 Second Quarter and Year to Date Earnings

JASPER, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced 2026 second quarter unaudited earnings of $3.04 million or $2.75 basic earnings per share (EPS), a 41.75% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This 2026 second quarter performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.84%, compared to the same prior year period ROAA of 1.34%.
Net interest income before provision expense for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $5.87 million compared to $5.12 million for the same period in 2025. Interest income increased $469,000 compared to the prior year second quarter, primarily due to increased loan balances as well as higher interest rates on loans resulting from a combination of assets repricing higher and new originations at interest rates higher than the Bank's historical average loan portfolio rate. Interest expense decreased $279,000 compared to the same prior year quarter, due largely to lower rates on deposits resulting from the Federal Reserve's federal funds rate reductions in the latter half of 2025. Provision expense increased $50,000 compared to the prior year second quarter to cover growth in the loan portfolio and higher unfunded commitment balances. Additionally, noninterest income increased approximately $763,000 to $3.13 million from $2.37 million. The higher income can be attributed to increased earnings, compared to the prior year second quarter, from the Financial Advisory Group, sold mortgages, and servicing fees on sold loans primarily due to mortgage servicing asset fair value adjustments. As has been in the past, noninterest income generation continues to be a strategic focus of SVB&T's by growing the Financial Advisory Group, increasing sold loan income, expanding electronic banking services, and other avenues, to continue to reduce margin dependence. Noninterest expense increased $424,000 to $5.29 million from $4.87 million, attributable to increases in general operating expenses, including salaries, health insurance claims, and core processing expenditures.
Quarter over trailing quarter earnings increased approximately $50,000 or 1.68%. The earnings increase was largely driven by lower provision expense and higher sold mortgage income in the second quarter of 2026.
SVB&T Corporation book value has increased from $61.02 per share as of June 30, 2025, to $72.34 as of June 30, 2026, a 18.55% increase. SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $66.72 per share on the OTCQX exchange on June 30, 2026. In May of 2025, the Corporation's Board of Directors reauthorized a share repurchase program through June 1, 2027. Under the program, the Corporation is authorized to repurchase, from time to time as the Corporation deems appropriate, shares of SVB&T Corporation's common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.00 million. As of the end of the second quarter of 2026, 2,100 shares have been repurchased under the reapproved plan, with an average purchase price of $47.03.
Total assets increased $30.31 million to $673.79 million on June 30, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025 assets of $643.48 million. Total loans before allowance increased $22.22 million to $516.31 million on June 30, 2026, from $494.09 million on December 31, 2025. The growth in loans in 2026 occurred primarily in commercial real estate and commercial lines of credit, as excess cash held throughout much of 2025 was deployed in those areas. Springs Valley has experienced healthy loan demand in 2026; however, the Bank is strategically preserving liquidity for high quality credits, as well as managing loan growth to alleviate some of the pressure on the funding side of the balance sheet as cost of funds remain elevated. Allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.50% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1.37% as of December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $25.79 million to $588.24 million on June 30, 2026, from $562.45 million on December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by approximately $516,000, while interest-bearing deposits increased by approximately $26.30 million. Core deposit growth continues to be a strategic focus of Springs Valley's as it is a critical component in generating sustainable, long-term profitability for the institution.
Year to date (YTD) unaudited earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $6.03 million or $5.47 EPS, a 42.08% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This YTD performance translates to a ROAA of 1.85%, compared to the same prior year period ROAA of 1.33%.
Net interest income before provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $11.79 million compared to $9.82 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $1.97 million. Interest income increased approximately $934,000 compared to the same prior year period, due to higher loan balances and increased interest rates on loans resulting from the rate environment and assets repricing higher. Additionally, interest expense decreased by $1.03 million over the same period, due largely to lower rates on deposits resulting from the Federal Reserve's federal funds rate reductions in the latter half of 2025. YTD provision expense increased by $225,000, compared to the same prior year period. Noninterest income increased $989,000 to $5.99 million YTD June 2026 from $5.00 million for the same period in 2025. The largest contributing factors to the favorable variance were increased servicing income from sold loans including accompanying fair value adjustments on the Bank's mortgage servicing asset, Financial Advisory Group income, and sold mortgage income. Growing noninterest income to reduce margin dependence continues to be a strategic focus of Springs Valley Bank & Trust. Noninterest expense increased $660,000 to $10.23 million YTD June 2026 from $9.57 million for the same period in 2025. This expense increase was largely driven by higher general operating expenses, the largest of which being increased salary expense, health insurance claims, and core processing expenditures.
President and CEO, J. Craig Buse, commented, "2026 continues to be one of the best years in terms of earnings and profitability in the history of SVB&T Corporation. The Bank continues to click on all cylinders. Margin expansion was a substantive tailwind in 2025, and it has continued to bolster earnings in 2026 as well, with other material contributions from the Financial Advisory Group and sold mortgage income. We are beginning to see net interest margin plateau in the second quarter of 2026 as expected future rate increases are affecting the short end of the curve and deposit pricing, and the asset repricing cycle from 2020 and 2021 interest rate lows is ending. Overall, the Bank continues to focus on quality in the credit portfolio and low cost core deposit growth, which we believe are all fundamental drivers of the long term profitability of SVB&T."
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For more information contact: Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, at 812.634.4889 or rheim@svbt.bank.
SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications, and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.
In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning, and wealth management. Investment services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; and may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.
More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).
Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, and/or other factors.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation
(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)
Unaudited
Audited
30-Jun
31-Dec
2026
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
21,485
$
19,669
$
16,516
Interest-bearing time deposits
0
0
0
Fed funds sold
33,919
51,544
33,245
Available for sale securities
74,995
65,309
71,756
Other investments
2,517
2,517
2,517
Loans held for sale
882
1,088
875
Loans net of allowance for credit losses
508,057
469,565
486,472
Premises and equipment
5,536
5,832
5,859
Bank-owned life insurance
10,851
10,652
10,753
Accrued interest receivable
3,995
3,378
3,392
Foreclosed assets held for sale
37
296
37
Mortgage servicing rights
2,595
2,433
2,329
Lender risk account (FHLBI)
1,727
1,699
1,738
Other assets
7,196
8,955
7,986
Total assets
$
673,792
$
642,937
$
643,475
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing deposits
88,387
96,945
88,903
Interest-bearing deposits
499,851
471,739
473,550
Borrowed funds
0
0
0
Subordinated debentures
0
0
0
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
5,747
7,036
7,273
Total liabilities
$
593,985
$
575,720
$
569,726
Stockholders' equity
79,807
67,217
73,749
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
673,792
$
642,937
$
643,475
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
30-Jun
30-Jun
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating Data:
Interest and dividend income
$
9,377
$
8,908
$
18,457
$
17,523
Interest expense
3,504
3,783
6,665
7,699
Net interest income
$
5,873
$
5,125
$
11,792
$
9,824
Provision for credit losses
78
28
356
131
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
$
5,795
$
5,097
$
11,436
$
9,693
Fiduciary activities
1,642
1,329
3,253
2,733
Customer service fees
258
250
476
479
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
49
51
99
103
Net gain/(loss) on loan sales
523
327
864
571
Realized gain/(loss) on securities
0
0
0
0
Other income
657
409
1,301
1,118
Total noninterest income
$
3,129
$
2,366
$
5,993
$
5,004
Salary and employee benefits
3,092
2,773
5,945
5,639
Premises and equipment
597
569
1,233
1,129
Data processing
631
582
1,198
1,016
Deposit insurance premium
71
72
142
138
Professional fees
206
188
389
382
Other expenses
695
684
1,320
1,263
Total noninterest expense
$
5,292
$
4,868
$
10,227
$
9,567
Income before taxes
3,632
2,595
7,202
5,130
Income tax expense
594
454
1,177
896
Net income
$
3,038
$
2,141
$
6,025
$
4,234
Shares outstanding
1,103,149
1,101,458
1,103,149
1,101,458
Average shares - basic
1,103,149
1,101,458
1,102,290
1,099,604
Average shares - diluted
1,115,091
1,101,458
1,114,858
1,099,604
Basic earnings per share
$
2.75
$
1.94
$
5.47
$
3.85
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.72
$
1.94
$
5.40
$
3.85
Other Data:
Yield on average assets
5.69
%
5.57
%
5.68
%
5.49
%
Cost on average assets
2.13
%
2.37
%
2.05
%
2.41
%
Interest rate spread
3.56
%
3.20
%
3.63
%
3.08
%
Net interest margin
3.72
%
3.33
%
3.81
%
3.21
%
Number of full service banking centers
6
6
6
6
Return on average assets
1.84
%
1.34
%
1.85
%
1.33
%
Average assets
$
658,932
$
639,418
$
649,936
$
637,862
Return on average equity
15.66
%
12.95
%
15.80
%
12.92
%
Average equity
$
77,559
$
66,127
$
76,270
$
65,537
Equity to assets ratio (EOP)
11.84
%
10.45
%
11.84
%
10.45
%
Average total deposits
$
575,144
$
565,955
$
566,997
$
563,956
Loans past due 30 to 89 days (still accruing)
$
625
$
1,615
$
625
$
1,615
Loans past due 90 days or more (still accruing)
$
436
$
605
$
436
$
605
Nonaccrual loans
$
298
$
699
$
298
$
699
Book value per share
$
72.34
$
61.02
$
72.34
$
61.02
Market value per share - end of period close
$
66.72
$
43.00
$
66.72
$
43.00
SOURCE: SVB&T Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/svbandt-corporation-parent-company-of-springs-valley-bank-and-trust-1207051