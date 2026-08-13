SVB&T Corp.: SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2026 Second Quarter and Year to Date Earnings

JASPER, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced 2026 second quarter unaudited earnings of $3.04 million or $2.75 basic earnings per share (EPS), a 41.75% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This 2026 second quarter performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.84%, compared to the same prior year period ROAA of 1.34%.

Net interest income before provision expense for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $5.87 million compared to $5.12 million for the same period in 2025. Interest income increased $469,000 compared to the prior year second quarter, primarily due to increased loan balances as well as higher interest rates on loans resulting from a combination of assets repricing higher and new originations at interest rates higher than the Bank's historical average loan portfolio rate. Interest expense decreased $279,000 compared to the same prior year quarter, due largely to lower rates on deposits resulting from the Federal Reserve's federal funds rate reductions in the latter half of 2025. Provision expense increased $50,000 compared to the prior year second quarter to cover growth in the loan portfolio and higher unfunded commitment balances. Additionally, noninterest income increased approximately $763,000 to $3.13 million from $2.37 million. The higher income can be attributed to increased earnings, compared to the prior year second quarter, from the Financial Advisory Group, sold mortgages, and servicing fees on sold loans primarily due to mortgage servicing asset fair value adjustments. As has been in the past, noninterest income generation continues to be a strategic focus of SVB&T's by growing the Financial Advisory Group, increasing sold loan income, expanding electronic banking services, and other avenues, to continue to reduce margin dependence. Noninterest expense increased $424,000 to $5.29 million from $4.87 million, attributable to increases in general operating expenses, including salaries, health insurance claims, and core processing expenditures.

Quarter over trailing quarter earnings increased approximately $50,000 or 1.68%. The earnings increase was largely driven by lower provision expense and higher sold mortgage income in the second quarter of 2026.

SVB&T Corporation book value has increased from $61.02 per share as of June 30, 2025, to $72.34 as of June 30, 2026, a 18.55% increase. SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $66.72 per share on the OTCQX exchange on June 30, 2026. In May of 2025, the Corporation's Board of Directors reauthorized a share repurchase program through June 1, 2027. Under the program, the Corporation is authorized to repurchase, from time to time as the Corporation deems appropriate, shares of SVB&T Corporation's common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.00 million. As of the end of the second quarter of 2026, 2,100 shares have been repurchased under the reapproved plan, with an average purchase price of $47.03.

Total assets increased $30.31 million to $673.79 million on June 30, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025 assets of $643.48 million. Total loans before allowance increased $22.22 million to $516.31 million on June 30, 2026, from $494.09 million on December 31, 2025. The growth in loans in 2026 occurred primarily in commercial real estate and commercial lines of credit, as excess cash held throughout much of 2025 was deployed in those areas. Springs Valley has experienced healthy loan demand in 2026; however, the Bank is strategically preserving liquidity for high quality credits, as well as managing loan growth to alleviate some of the pressure on the funding side of the balance sheet as cost of funds remain elevated. Allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.50% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1.37% as of December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $25.79 million to $588.24 million on June 30, 2026, from $562.45 million on December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by approximately $516,000, while interest-bearing deposits increased by approximately $26.30 million. Core deposit growth continues to be a strategic focus of Springs Valley's as it is a critical component in generating sustainable, long-term profitability for the institution.

Year to date (YTD) unaudited earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $6.03 million or $5.47 EPS, a 42.08% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This YTD performance translates to a ROAA of 1.85%, compared to the same prior year period ROAA of 1.33%.

Net interest income before provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $11.79 million compared to $9.82 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $1.97 million. Interest income increased approximately $934,000 compared to the same prior year period, due to higher loan balances and increased interest rates on loans resulting from the rate environment and assets repricing higher. Additionally, interest expense decreased by $1.03 million over the same period, due largely to lower rates on deposits resulting from the Federal Reserve's federal funds rate reductions in the latter half of 2025. YTD provision expense increased by $225,000, compared to the same prior year period. Noninterest income increased $989,000 to $5.99 million YTD June 2026 from $5.00 million for the same period in 2025. The largest contributing factors to the favorable variance were increased servicing income from sold loans including accompanying fair value adjustments on the Bank's mortgage servicing asset, Financial Advisory Group income, and sold mortgage income. Growing noninterest income to reduce margin dependence continues to be a strategic focus of Springs Valley Bank & Trust. Noninterest expense increased $660,000 to $10.23 million YTD June 2026 from $9.57 million for the same period in 2025. This expense increase was largely driven by higher general operating expenses, the largest of which being increased salary expense, health insurance claims, and core processing expenditures.

President and CEO, J. Craig Buse, commented, "2026 continues to be one of the best years in terms of earnings and profitability in the history of SVB&T Corporation. The Bank continues to click on all cylinders. Margin expansion was a substantive tailwind in 2025, and it has continued to bolster earnings in 2026 as well, with other material contributions from the Financial Advisory Group and sold mortgage income. We are beginning to see net interest margin plateau in the second quarter of 2026 as expected future rate increases are affecting the short end of the curve and deposit pricing, and the asset repricing cycle from 2020 and 2021 interest rate lows is ending. Overall, the Bank continues to focus on quality in the credit portfolio and low cost core deposit growth, which we believe are all fundamental drivers of the long term profitability of SVB&T."

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For more information contact: Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, at 812.634.4889 or rheim@svbt.bank.

SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications, and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning, and wealth management. Investment services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; and may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, and/or other factors.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation

(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)

Unaudited Audited 30-Jun 31-Dec 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 21,485 $ 19,669 $ 16,516 Interest-bearing time deposits 0 0 0 Fed funds sold 33,919 51,544 33,245 Available for sale securities 74,995 65,309 71,756 Other investments 2,517 2,517 2,517 Loans held for sale 882 1,088 875 Loans net of allowance for credit losses 508,057 469,565 486,472 Premises and equipment 5,536 5,832 5,859 Bank-owned life insurance 10,851 10,652 10,753 Accrued interest receivable 3,995 3,378 3,392 Foreclosed assets held for sale 37 296 37 Mortgage servicing rights 2,595 2,433 2,329 Lender risk account (FHLBI) 1,727 1,699 1,738 Other assets 7,196 8,955 7,986 Total assets $ 673,792 $ 642,937 $ 643,475 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits 88,387 96,945 88,903 Interest-bearing deposits 499,851 471,739 473,550 Borrowed funds 0 0 0 Subordinated debentures 0 0 0 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,747 7,036 7,273 Total liabilities $ 593,985 $ 575,720 $ 569,726 Stockholders' equity 79,807 67,217 73,749 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 673,792 $ 642,937 $ 643,475

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 30-Jun 30-Jun 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating Data: Interest and dividend income $ 9,377 $ 8,908 $ 18,457 $ 17,523 Interest expense 3,504 3,783 6,665 7,699 Net interest income $ 5,873 $ 5,125 $ 11,792 $ 9,824 Provision for credit losses 78 28 356 131 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 5,795 $ 5,097 $ 11,436 $ 9,693 Fiduciary activities 1,642 1,329 3,253 2,733 Customer service fees 258 250 476 479 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 49 51 99 103 Net gain/(loss) on loan sales 523 327 864 571 Realized gain/(loss) on securities 0 0 0 0 Other income 657 409 1,301 1,118 Total noninterest income $ 3,129 $ 2,366 $ 5,993 $ 5,004 Salary and employee benefits 3,092 2,773 5,945 5,639 Premises and equipment 597 569 1,233 1,129 Data processing 631 582 1,198 1,016 Deposit insurance premium 71 72 142 138 Professional fees 206 188 389 382 Other expenses 695 684 1,320 1,263 Total noninterest expense $ 5,292 $ 4,868 $ 10,227 $ 9,567 Income before taxes 3,632 2,595 7,202 5,130 Income tax expense 594 454 1,177 896 Net income $ 3,038 $ 2,141 $ 6,025 $ 4,234 Shares outstanding 1,103,149 1,101,458 1,103,149 1,101,458 Average shares - basic 1,103,149 1,101,458 1,102,290 1,099,604 Average shares - diluted 1,115,091 1,101,458 1,114,858 1,099,604 Basic earnings per share $ 2.75 $ 1.94 $ 5.47 $ 3.85 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.72 $ 1.94 $ 5.40 $ 3.85 Other Data: Yield on average assets 5.69 % 5.57 % 5.68 % 5.49 % Cost on average assets 2.13 % 2.37 % 2.05 % 2.41 % Interest rate spread 3.56 % 3.20 % 3.63 % 3.08 % Net interest margin 3.72 % 3.33 % 3.81 % 3.21 % Number of full service banking centers 6 6 6 6 Return on average assets 1.84 % 1.34 % 1.85 % 1.33 % Average assets $ 658,932 $ 639,418 $ 649,936 $ 637,862 Return on average equity 15.66 % 12.95 % 15.80 % 12.92 % Average equity $ 77,559 $ 66,127 $ 76,270 $ 65,537 Equity to assets ratio (EOP) 11.84 % 10.45 % 11.84 % 10.45 % Average total deposits $ 575,144 $ 565,955 $ 566,997 $ 563,956 Loans past due 30 to 89 days (still accruing) $ 625 $ 1,615 $ 625 $ 1,615 Loans past due 90 days or more (still accruing) $ 436 $ 605 $ 436 $ 605 Nonaccrual loans $ 298 $ 699 $ 298 $ 699 Book value per share $ 72.34 $ 61.02 $ 72.34 $ 61.02 Market value per share - end of period close $ 66.72 $ 43.00 $ 66.72 $ 43.00

SOURCE: SVB&T Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/svbandt-corporation-parent-company-of-springs-valley-bank-and-trust-1207051