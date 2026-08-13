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WKN: 534418 | ISIN: GB0031274896 | Ticker-Symbol: MA6
Tradegate
10.08.26 | 11:05
4,840 Euro
+5,68 % +0,260
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5404,68020:29
4,5804,64019:33
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 20:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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PLAYIN CHOC LTD: PLAYin CHOC's award-winning dairy-free chocolate has landed in M&S Foodhall

UXBRIDGE, England, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We're delighted to share that PLAYin CHOC is now available in selected Marks & Spencer Foodhalls across the UK, meaning it's even easier to pick up PLAYin CHOC with your weekly shop.

Rich, creamy and made with just three plants, our award-winning Peruvian cacao chocolate is organic, vegan and free from all 14 major allergens. It's dairy-free chocolate that never compromises on taste, making it a delicious treat for everyone to enjoy.

Our dairy-free JustChoc Boxes have launched into over 500 M&S Foodhalls, while our much-loved Woodland Animals ToyChoc Boxes are now available in 140 stores nationwide - introducing even more families to our unique combination of delicious chocolate, thoughtful play and sustainable design.

This is dairy-free chocolate, made differently

At PLAYin CHOC, we believe simple ingredients make extraordinary chocolate.

That's why every bite is crafted using just three plants - cacao, vanilla and coconut - to create the smooth, melt-in-the-mouth chocolate we're known for. It's proof that dairy-free chocolate can be every bit as indulgent as traditional chocolate - while remaining organic, vegan and free from all 14 major allergens.

Whether you're dairy free, buying for someone with allergies or simply looking for delicious chocolate made with high-quality plant ingredients, PLAYin CHOC is made to be shared and enjoyed by everyone.

More than just a chocolate treat

Our ToyChoc Boxes pair our signature chocolate with an educational 3D puzzle toy and fun fact card, creating a little moment of discovery alongside every treat.

Everything is packaged in beautifully designed, 100% plastic-free packaging that's fully recyclable and compostable, because we believe caring for the planet should be just as important as creating exceptional chocolate.

Why M&S?

For generations, M&S has been known for putting quality first - from carefully sourced ingredients to products designed to bring a little joy to everyday life. That's why this launch feels like such a natural fit for PLAYin CHOC. We're proud to see our dairy-free chocolate boxes sitting on the shelves of a retailer that shares our passion for exceptional food, thoughtful design and products that make people smile.

This launch marks an exciting new chapter for PLAYin CHOC, and we couldn't be happier to bring our award-winning dairy-free chocolate to even more people.

Next time you're shopping at M&S Foodhall, keep an eye out for PLAYin CHOC.

Lisa Tuckwell lisa@playinchoc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/playin-chocs-award-winning-dairy-free-chocolate-has-landed-in-ms-foodhall-302851239.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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