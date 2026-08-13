Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Net Income for Quarter Up 3.0% to $2,445,000

LOAN GROWTH 13.5%

CAPITAL INCREASE 18.3%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A., reported record quarterly net income of $2,445,000 for the second quarter of 2026, or $2.14 per diluted common share - up 3.0% from $2,374,000, or $2.09 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the first half of 2026, net income amounted to $4,747,000, a 3.6% increase over the $4,583,000 reported in the first half of 2025. Diluted earnings per common share for the six-month period rose 3.0% to $4.16, compared to $4.03 in the prior year period.

"We are proud to report record quarterly earnings and continued balance sheet growth for Trinity Bank," said Barney Wiley, Co-Chairman and President of Trinity Bank. "These results reflect the strength of our customer relationships, the talent and dedication of our employees, and our steadfast commitment to disciplined banking. Loan growth of 13.5%, deposit growth of 6.6%, and capital growth of 18.3% demonstrate that we continue to grow from a position of strength. With strong liquidity, excellent asset quality, and a robust capital base, we believe Trinity Bank is well positioned for continued success through the remainder of 2026."

In 000's For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Change Net Income $ 2,445 $ 2,374 3.0 % Loans $ 369,698 $ 325,809 13.5 % Deposits $ 495,813 $ 464,952 6.6 % Capital $ 69,998 $ 59,151 18.3 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.14 $ 2.09 2.3 % Return on Assets 1.76 % 1.79 % Return on Equity 14.38 % 16.45 % Capital Buffer Ratio 10.18 % 10.47 %

In 000's For the Six Months Ended 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Change Net Income $ 4,747 $ 4,583 3.6 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 4.16 $ 4.03 3.0 % Return on Assets 1.70 % 1.77 % Return on Equity 14.14 % 16.20 %

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

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For information contact:

Mindy Hegi

CFO

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trinity-bank-reports-record-second-quarter-2026-earnings-net-income-1207053